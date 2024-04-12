MEN’S LACROSSE | Georgetown Edges Marquette for 8th Consecutive Win

Stretching their win streak to eight games, the No. 6 Georgetown lacrosse team (8-2, 2-0 Big East) defeated Marquette (4-7, 0-2 Big East) 11-8 in a defensive-minded conference battle. The win saw contributions from multiple veterans and newcomers, as the Hoyas extended their dominance.

After a scoreless five minutes to open the contest, senior midfielder Chase Llewellyn netted the Hoyas’ first goal of the game, bringing his point tally to 8 in what has become his most successful season.

To the home crowd’s dismay, the Eagles responded with three quick goals of their own, jumping out to an early 3-1 lead. Sensational sophomore midfielder Patrick Crogan stopped the bleeding, however, using his blazing speed to bring the Hoyas within 1 by the end of the first frame.

The second quarter saw Georgetown outscore their rivals 4-1 to jump to a 6-4 halftime lead, firing up a packed crowd with goals from sophomore midfielder Jordan Wray, graduate transfer midfielder Alex Vardaro, graduate midfielder Graham Bundy Jr. and senior attackman Aidan Carroll.

These 6 goals from six different scorers reflect the sheer depth that the Hoyas have accumulated on their roster, quelling preseason concerns. Georgetown now has nine players with 9 or more points (goals plus assists) on the season, speaking to what Head Coach Kevin Warne has been able to accomplish on the recruiting and player development side of the game.

The third quarter saw just one goal scored by the Hoyas and Eagles combined. Carroll was the lone scorer, netting his second of 4 total points on the day. First-year goalkeeper Anderson Moore, the eighth-ranked incoming first-year in the nation, was crucial in shutting down a competent Marquette offense.

Moore made 8 of his 14 total saves in the third quarter alone, tying a career-high and continuing an elite rookie season in which he has performed like a seasoned veteran. After a rocky debut against Loyola Maryland (5-6, 3-2 Patriot League), Moore now boasts a competent .533 save percentage to go along with 26 ground balls and 2 caused turnovers (CTOs).

The Eagles, however, were not going to give up without a fight. They opened the fourth just as to how they closed the first, scoring three goals in only two minutes to tie the game at 7. Nevertheless, the Hoyas’ combination of offensive firepower and defensive staunchness proved too much for the visiting team to handle, as Georgetown outscored Marquette 4-1 over the next 13 minutes to emerge with a hard-fought 11-8 victory.

Other notable performances included those of senior attackman TJ Haley, senior defensemen Seamus Foley and Wallace Halpert and graduate defensive midfielder Will Godine.

Haley, who set the all-time program record for assists last year, continues to boost his monumental tally of 130 with his 1 assist on the day. Haley also contributed a crucial goal, adding to a much-improved scoring campaign. After struggling immensely last season, scoring a singular goal on a .067 shooting percentage, he now has 8 in only 10 games to go along with an elite .444 shooting percentage.

Additionally, Foley had 3 CTOs while Halpert and Godine contributed 2 apiece, giving the Hoyas crucial extra possessions on a day in which they won just 3-of-22 faceoffs in the wake of an early injury to star faceoff specialist graduate James Ball, who is ninth in the nation with an exceptional .610 win percentage.

In their most significant matchup since week 4 of the season, the Hoyas will take on Big East rival No. 7 Denver (8-2, 2-0 Big East) this Saturday. With Denver boasting a strong resume, including a win over No. 3 Johns Hopkins (8-3, 3-0 Big Ten), the heavyweight contest could serve as a preview for a high-stakes Big East championship game.