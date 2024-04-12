Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

MEN’S LACROSSE | Georgetown Edges Marquette for 8th Consecutive Win

By Ben Resnicoff, Sports Staff WriterApril 12, 2024
GUHoyas+%7C+First-year+goalie+Anderson+Moore+was+fantastic%2C+tying+a+career-high+with+14+saves.
GUHoyas | First-year goalie Anderson Moore was fantastic, tying a career-high with 14 saves.

Stretching their win streak to eight games, the No. 6 Georgetown lacrosse team (8-2, 2-0 Big East) defeated Marquette (4-7, 0-2 Big East) 11-8 in a defensive-minded conference battle. The win saw contributions from multiple veterans and newcomers, as the Hoyas extended their dominance.

After a scoreless five minutes to open the contest, senior midfielder Chase Llewellyn netted the Hoyas’ first goal of the game, bringing his point tally to 8 in what has become his most successful season. 

To the home crowd’s dismay, the Eagles responded with three quick goals of their own, jumping out to an early 3-1 lead. Sensational sophomore midfielder Patrick Crogan stopped the bleeding, however, using his blazing speed to bring the Hoyas within 1 by the end of the first frame.

The second quarter saw Georgetown outscore their rivals 4-1 to jump to a 6-4 halftime lead, firing up a packed crowd with goals from sophomore midfielder Jordan Wray, graduate transfer midfielder Alex Vardaro, graduate midfielder Graham Bundy Jr. and senior attackman Aidan Carroll. 

These 6 goals from six different scorers reflect the sheer depth that the Hoyas have accumulated on their roster, quelling preseason concerns. Georgetown now has nine players with 9 or more points (goals plus assists) on the season, speaking to what Head Coach Kevin Warne has been able to accomplish on the recruiting and player development side of the game.

GUHoyas | Senior attackman Aidan Carroll led Georgetown with 4 points on the day.

The third quarter saw just one goal scored by the Hoyas and Eagles combined. Carroll was the lone scorer, netting his second of 4 total points on the day. First-year goalkeeper Anderson Moore, the eighth-ranked incoming first-year in the nation, was crucial in shutting down a competent Marquette offense. 

Moore made 8 of his 14 total saves in the third quarter alone, tying a career-high and continuing an elite rookie season in which he has performed like a seasoned veteran. After a rocky debut against Loyola Maryland (5-6, 3-2 Patriot League), Moore now boasts a competent .533 save percentage to go along with 26 ground balls and 2 caused turnovers (CTOs)

The Eagles, however, were not going to give up without a fight. They opened the fourth just as to how they closed the first, scoring three goals in only two minutes to tie the game at 7. Nevertheless, the Hoyas’ combination of offensive firepower and defensive staunchness proved too much for the visiting team to handle, as Georgetown outscored Marquette 4-1 over the next 13 minutes to emerge with a hard-fought 11-8 victory.

Other notable performances included those of senior attackman TJ Haley, senior defensemen Seamus Foley and Wallace Halpert and graduate defensive midfielder Will Godine. 

Haley, who set the all-time program record for assists last year, continues to boost his monumental tally of 130 with his 1 assist on the day. Haley also contributed a crucial goal, adding to a much-improved scoring campaign. After struggling immensely last season, scoring a singular goal on a .067 shooting percentage, he now has 8 in only 10 games to go along with an elite .444 shooting percentage. 

Additionally, Foley had 3 CTOs while Halpert and Godine contributed 2 apiece, giving the Hoyas crucial extra possessions on a day in which they won just 3-of-22 faceoffs in the wake of an early injury to star faceoff specialist graduate James Ball, who is ninth in the nation with an exceptional .610 win percentage.

In their most significant matchup since week 4 of the season, the Hoyas will take on Big East rival No. 7 Denver (8-2, 2-0 Big East) this Saturday. With Denver boasting a strong resume, including a win over No. 3 Johns Hopkins (8-3, 3-0 Big Ten), the heavyweight contest could serve as a preview for a high-stakes Big East championship game.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Flickr | The Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals will remain at Capital One Arena, following an agreement between Monumental Sports and Entertainment and the D.C. Mayor.
Never a Doubt: Wizards and Capitals Reverse Course, Plan to Remain in D.C.
GUHoyas | Junior left-handed pitcher Andrew Williams has been one of the leaders of a very strong Georgetown pitching staff.
BASEBALL | Stifling Pitching Picks Up Quiet Bats, Leads Hoyas to Series Win Against Seton Hall
Instagram @mlbstorenyc | Major League Baseball (MLB) must prioritize the creation of womens jerseys in an attempt to expand the games audience.
HERMAN: Games on Saturdays are for the Girls, Too
Long Island Tennis Magazine | Rafael Nadal has dominated the French Open with 14 titles and enters this years tournament as a wild card.
WERDIGER | Why the 2024 French Open Will Be the Most Entertaining of the Decade
GUHoyas | Optimism is high for the Georgetown womens basketball, as Head Coach Darnell Haney looks to recreate this past seasons success moving forward.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | After Heartbreak, Haney’s Hoyas Make History 
Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee/The Hoya | Hoyas Head Coach Ed Cooley will look to lead Georgetown to better times ahead of his second year in charge of the program.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Room for Improvement Ahead of Cooley’s Second Season
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *