Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

MEN’S LACROSSE | Hoyas Flex Their Muscles, Dominate St. John’s on Cooper

Propelled by an early 5-0 lead, No. 11 Georgetown men’s lacrosse wins 20-6 over the Red Storm.
By Michael Santos, Sports Staff WriterApril 27, 2024
GUHoyas+%7C+Hoya+and+Red+Storm+players+dive+for+a+loose+ball+on+Cooper+Field.+Georgetown+dominated+its+opposition+on+the+day.
GUHoyas | Hoya and Red Storm players dive for a loose ball on Cooper Field. Georgetown dominated its opposition on the day.

Following a tough loss against the seventh-ranked Denver Pioneers, the Georgetown University men’s lacrosse team walked onto the field April 20 prepared to rain on the St. John’s Red Storm. Before the Storm knew what hit them, the Hoyas took a commanding 5-0 lead, and they never looked back. 

Ultimately, No. 11 Georgetown (9-3, 3-1 Big East) dominated St. John’s (4-10, 1-3 Big East) and cruised to a solid 20-6 win on their home turf. 

Georgetown set the tone right out of the gate. Less than a minute into the game, sophomore midfielder Patrick Crogan swung the ball to senior attacker Aidan Carroll, who calmly tucked a shot into the corner of the goal to propel the Hoyas into an early lead. Carroll scored again just minutes later to double the Hoyas’ quick lead. 

The Red Storm attempted to respond to the Hoyas’ electric start by running a press that involved the goalie exiting the crease, but the Hoyas countered their efforts with a brilliant shot from graduate defender Wesley Chairs that sailed nearly the entire length of the field before entering the net, bringing the Hoyas’ lead to 3-0

The Hoyas scored twice more to continue their domination early in the game — with Georgetown scoring five in the first 6:21. Their fifth goal from graduate midfielder Will Godine was a highlight, with Godine dusting his defender with a full-field sprint before firing a blistering shot into the corner of the net to give the Hoyas a 5-0 leg up on the Red Storm. Though the Hoyas conceded a goal to St. John’s, they scored twice more before the end of the quarter, with senior attacker TJ Haley making a nifty stutter-step move and scoring on the Red Storm goalie to put the Hoyas up 7-1 to end the quarter

The early lead did not satisfy Georgetown; the Hoyas continued to shut down the Red Storm at the start of the second quarter. Godine dazzled the crowd as he turned a long pass, which a Red Storm defender nearly picked off, and converted to extend the Hoya lead. Just five seconds later, graduate faceoff James Ball won the faceoff and took his momentum all the way to the Red Storm goal, finishing the play by ripping a shot in the top netting.

Continuing the excitement for Hoya fans, senior defender Wallace Halpert blasted a shot into the corner just 15 seconds after the goal from Ball. With the score now 10-1, the Hoyas made it clear through their continued attacking strength that they were dedicated to securing the win. First-year attacker Jack Schubert and graduate attacker Graham Bundy Jr. each added a goal, and Crogan added two more goals of his own to make the score 14-2 by the half.

GUHoyas | The matchup was Georgetown’s senior day, where the team’s graduating players were honored in a pregame ceremony.

The Hoyas’ dominance continued into the second half, with St. John’s looking to weather the storm and return to New York. Bundy Jr. put a shot through the legs of the Red Storm goalie to make the score 15-2

Schubert scored again when he ripped the ball from the left side of the goal into the top right corner. Not to be outdone, senior midfielder Chase Llewellyn took his own shot from the left side of the goal into the top right corner just over a minute later, before first-year attacker Will Coale put the icing on the cake late in the game with the Hoyas’ 20th goal of the game

While the entire team showed an outstanding effort, the performance of a few players stood out. Early in the game, Carroll scored twice and picked up 2 assists. Crogan added another 2 goals and an assist. Racking up a spectacular 3 goals and 2 assists, Bundy Jr. played an instrumental role in the Hoyas’ victory. Ball also delivered for Georgetown, going 9-for-13 on his faceoffs

The Hoyas will continue their Big East play with a game at Villanova (8-5, 2-2 Big East) April 26. They will look to ride the momentum they established on Cooper Field this past Saturday and hope their energy carries over to their next matchup in Pennsylvania.
