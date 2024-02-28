On Your Radar: Washington, D.C. Living

Government Hockey Games

Spend your Saturday watching the FBI and Secret Service ditch their uniforms in favor of hockey pads. Tickets to the game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 cost $15.00. All ticket proceeds go directly to Heroes, Inc., a charity dedicated to supporting the families of fallen heroes.

Pop-up Thrifting

Bored with your winter clothes? Step into spring by donning a new outfit, courtesy of Lost Boy Cider’s Spring Pop-Up Market in Alexandria, Va. This Saturday, March 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the market will be sponsoring 10 different independent vendors offering everything from clothes and jewelry to candles and art. If you get hungry after a full day of thrifting, fear not — Bangkok House’s food truck will be on the premises, serving freshly made Thai food.

Yoga in a Museum

Are you a yogi looking for affordable classes in the DMV? Perhaps a day in the museum sounds more up your alley? Looking for something fun to celebrate the start of Spring Break? Visit the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington this Saturday, March 9, from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m., and unlock your creative side in classes inspiring mindfulness and meditation. All classes will be held in the stunning Tiffany Gallery.

New Art Exhibits

Everyone from art history majors to SFS students will enjoy “The Sea of Life,” a new exhibit in the Middle East Institute Art Gallery, in Dupont Circle which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition focuses on modern art from the Kingdom of Bahrain, a country usually underrepresented in contemporary art. It features 14 different artists who attempt to bridge the gap between art and the natural world in different ways, such as painting, photography and sculpture pieces.