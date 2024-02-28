Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

On Your Radar: Washington, D.C. Living

By Elizabethe Bogrette, Deputy Guide EditorFebruary 28, 2024
%40lostboycider%2FInstagram
@lostboycider/Instagram

Government Hockey Games

Spend your Saturday watching the FBI and Secret Service ditch their uniforms in favor of hockey pads. Tickets to the game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 cost $15.00. All ticket proceeds go directly to Heroes, Inc., a charity dedicated to supporting the families of fallen heroes. 

Pop-up Thrifting

Bored with your winter clothes? Step into spring by donning a new outfit, courtesy of Lost Boy Cider’s Spring Pop-Up Market in Alexandria, Va. This Saturday, March 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the market will be sponsoring 10 different independent vendors offering everything from clothes and jewelry to candles and art. If you get hungry after a full day of thrifting, fear not — Bangkok House’s food truck will be on the premises, serving freshly made Thai food.

Yoga in a Museum

Are you a yogi looking for affordable classes in the DMV? Perhaps a day in the museum sounds more up your alley? Looking for something fun to celebrate the start of Spring Break? Visit the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington this Saturday, March 9, from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m., and unlock your creative side in classes inspiring mindfulness and meditation. All classes will be held in the stunning Tiffany Gallery

 New Art Exhibits

Everyone from art history majors to SFS students will enjoy “The Sea of Life,” a new exhibit in the Middle East Institute Art Gallery, in Dupont Circle which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition focuses on modern art from the Kingdom of Bahrain, a country usually underrepresented in contemporary art. It features 14 different artists who attempt to bridge the gap between art and the natural world in different ways, such as painting, photography and sculpture pieces.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Guide - Top
Courtesy of Angela Seymour
BMDT’s ‘Angels Sin Too’ Paints a Nuanced Portrait of Humanity Through Dance
IMDB
‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Is The Quintessential Formulaic Biopic
Rohini Kudva/The Hoya
Georgetown’s Funniest Human: New Setting, Same Comedy
THE SYMPHONY OF SOCIETY | Why AI Art Just Doesn’t Feel the Same
@hasanminhaj/Instagram
Hasan Minhaj Gets Out the Gloves in ‘Off With His Head’
IMDB
‘My Neighbor Totoro’: An Ode to Childhood
More in The Guide
IMDB
‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ Is Nothing to Howl About
IMDB
'Princess Mononoke' Is a Multilayered Miyazaki Masterpiece
REEL DILEMMA | Unraveling the Essence of Ghibli: An Ode to Creativity in Cinema
IMDB
‘Porco Rosso’ Is an Underrated Member of the Ghibli Pantheon
IMDB
‘Grave of the Fireflies’ Meshes Beautiful Animation with Solemn Story of War and Loss
IMDB
‘Spirited Away’: A True Mastery of Animated Storytelling
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *