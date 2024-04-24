Yes, and…Goodbye: GU Improv Sends Off Their Seniors with an Impressive April Show

The Georgetown University Improv Association (GU Improv) held their final performance of the year April 20. The show was a culmination of the group’s year-long work and a bittersweet finale for the graduating seniors.

The show featured nine players, including Dane Tedder (CAS ’24), Jack Stiefel (CAS ’24), Billy Sewell (SFS ’24), Sarah Miller (CAS ’25), Laird Fitzgerald (CAS ’25), Anna Dewey (CAS ’26), Sophie Maretz (CAS ’26), Owen Simon (CAS ’26) and Annie Katz (SFS ’26). Throughout the hour-long performance, the troupe seamlessly transitioned between three long-form games.

Tedder began the show by welcoming an audience member onstage to participate in a mock interview. Sitting opposite Tedder and the other two senior members, the brave volunteer answered personal questions about herself, including questions about her love life, nicknames and recent dreams. While the interviewers carefully pushed for more information, the other players stood in the background, listening and noting important details to be used later in the show.

As the interview concluded, the troupe immediately began their first scene, which was set in the exact context of the interviewee’s most recent dream. The players successfully weaved the interviewee’s unique answers into a string of cohesive and hilarious scenarios.

Tedder then reincorporated the audience by asking for words that would shape the following scenes. While dozens of words were being thrown at him, Tedder ultimately selected “bathtub” and “cactus” as the directing words. The players showed off their quick thinking and personal comedic styles by spontaneously crafting and acting out scenes that involved the chosen word.

When the word “cactus” seemed to be completely played out, Tedder jumped in and concluded the show, denoting special attention to the graduating seniors, including himself, Stiefel and Sewell. The crowd roared as the three completed their final bows.

Reflecting on his experience with GU Improv, Tedder said he feels grateful to have been able to practice and perform with the other players.

“It’s made me feel lucky beyond words to spend three years with a tight-knit group that constantly shifts and changes as people leave and join year after year and yet I always know that at least twice a week, I’ll get to spend time with people who I know will make me laugh… a lot,” Tedder wrote to The Hoya.

The players exhibited a sense of communal trust during the show. Improv is an incredibly daunting and intricate craft; performing off the cuff requires both personal confidence and faith in the other performers to cooperate. Yet GU Improv made it look easy. The players consistently picked up and built on each others’ ideas, creating a continuous stream of unique characters, scenarios and jokes. No matter how silly or specific an idea was, the players could seemingly read each other’s minds.

Dewey said the team will miss the three graduating seniors for their unique talents.

“We’ll definitely miss Dane’s insane ability to do voices and sound effects,” Dewey told The Hoya. “We’ll definitely miss how tall Billy was and we’ll miss Jack walking into every scene and going ‘babe?’”

Overall, the show was a fantastic success. Despite being tucked away in the Leavey Center, Bulldog Alley was completely packed. Overflowing with laughter and genuine interest in every joke, the audience was receptive and excited to watch the performers take risks, make jokes and work together to create original scenes.

Maretz said she is pleased with the show and appreciative of her supportive teammates and audience members.

“The energy was fantastic, especially because it was our seniors’ last show,” Maretz wrote to The Hoya. “All my nerves were gone because I knew everyone on the team was there to support me no matter what. That support is what allowed for some super fun scenes and just a great experience overall.”

Tedder said he has fallen in love with improv. His passion emanates through his performance and is evident in how he speaks of his craft.

“I think everyone should give improv a try at some point if they ever feel like things are resting on their shoulders alone, because doing improv is one of the quickest ways to learn that there’s always someone who’s got your back,” Tedder wrote.