Suspenseful, Fun, Witty, ‘Abigail’ Is a Blast From Start to Finish

When I entered the movie theater to watch “Abigail,” I was expecting a mediocre horror movie that, while fun, I would forget as soon as I left the theater.

Oh, how wrong I was.

“Abigail” follows a team of assassins hired for the biggest mission of their lives: to kidnap and protect a little girl named Abigail (Alisha Weir). However, as the night progresses and Abigail reveals her true colors, the group realizes they are the ones that need protecting.

“Abigail” at its core is a mashup between a vampire film and a comedy. There are many times I found myself laughing hysterically during the film’s runtime. Just as much as I laughed, though, I was nervous for our heroes, hoping that they would survive to the end of the movie. It’s a film that tackles themes surrounding family, redemption, failure and generational trauma. It explores all these themes excellently while still managing to be lighthearted in one moment and heavy in the next.

The world building in this film is equally fantastic. The world’s rules are simple and the presentation of information is extremely deliberate. Sometimes the film intentionally withholds crucial pieces of information to build a sense of anxiety, only to deliver the answer to the audience’s questions masterfully once the film has slowed down. It’s easy for horror comedy films to get carried away with their antics and not execute the film’s concept properly, leading to a plot hole-ridden mess. However, this film defies the odds, taking deliberate care to keep its continuity intact.

On top of all that, the plot of the film is extremely captivating. There were many twists and turns that kept me on my toes. At times the plot twists were so well executed it was reminiscent of the first “Scream” movie. I was never bored while watching the movie, and the runtime fits the film like a glove. I never felt like a scene should have been cut and the conclusion does not disappoint.

The character development is wonderful as well. The assassin team is composed of a spoiled rich girl (Kathryn Newton), an ex-Marine (Will Catlett), a former dirty cop (Dan Stevens), a recovering drug addict (Melissa Barrera), a current drug addict (Angus Cloud) and a thickheaded bodybuilder (Kevin Durand). This wide variety of characters allows for a more nuanced and detailed exploration of the film’s themes while giving everyone in the audience someone to root for. We can fully empathize with why each character is taking such a big risk because we are aware of each of the character’s strengths and weaknesses. It was genuinely heartwarming to see some of the bonds being formed between such drastically different characters, my favorite being the adorable bond between Peter, the dumb bodybuilder, and Sammy, the spoiled rich girl.

On a technical and dramatic level, this film holds up well. The entire cast gave compelling shows, and Weir in particular turned in a wonderfully multifaceted performance. Visually, the film meets the required standard for a box office release but doesn’t seem to go beyond that. While the costume design and CGI are nothing to scream about, the set design is wonderful, ranging from beautiful scenery to dystopian landscapes when the film demands it. While it’s clear this movie was made on a smaller budget, the filmmakers were able to overcome this issue for the duration of the runtime.

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend your Friday night with some friends, “Abigail” is the perfect movie for you. In order to have the best experience with this film, refrain from watching any of the promotional materials before entering the theater. While by no means will this ruin the movie for you, I certainly wish I hadn’t known the first major twist revealed by the marketing. This movie is no “Citizen Kane,” but its intentionality and dynamic plot do not disappoint. This is the perfect movie night watch for horror fans and those simply looking for a good time.