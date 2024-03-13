Latest Print Issue
On Your Radar: St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

By Elizabethe Bogrette, Deputy Guide EditorMarch 13, 2024
District+Wharf
District Wharf

Ireland at The Wharf

Explore live music, dancing and more this weekend at The Wharf, with featured performances by the 19th Street Band, Poehemia and the Boyle School of Irish Dance. The Wharf will also host its annual Irish festival on Saturday, March 16, from noon to 6 p.m. to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day. 

Sham-ROCK the Night Away

You’re not going to want to miss the inaugural VA Irish Festival, this Saturday, March 16, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Ashburn, Va. Among the performances, this festival will provide a silent disco area, a carnival and a variety of rock bands and DJs. Tickets are currently available for $25.

Experience Ireland in D.C.

Have you ever wondered about the roots of St. Patrick’s Day? Spend this weekend broadening your understanding of the Irish language and culture at “Ireland 101,” an interactive experience made by Profs & Pints DC, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, March 17. The event will feature Seán Ó Coistealbha, an accomplished poet and actor, guiding audiences through topics from the origins of the Irish language to stories of ancient myth and folklore. 

Step (or Run) into St. Patty’s 

Put your best foot forward this weekend by taking part in the 2024 St. Patty’s 5K, Half-Marathon or Marathon. Runners can enjoy the scenic route alongside the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal path; proceeds will go to the charities Semper Fi and America’s Fund. Race start times vary, so make sure to check out the website for specifics regarding your selected race.
