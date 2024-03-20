On Your Radar: Spring in the City

See D.C. Blossom Into Spring

Cherry blossom season is officially upon us, with peak bloom beginning March 17. The National Cherry Blossom Festival begins March 20 and will continue until April 14, with varied featured events throughout. This Saturday, March 23, head to West Basin Drive for performances by the JBE Band, Midnight Anthem, Furia Flamenca Dance Company and many more. There will be refreshments provided, including food trucks and a beverage tent.

Attend a Concert on Campus

This Friday, March 22, from 7-10 p.m., head to McDonough Arena for the Georgetown Program Board’s annual concert, this year featuring Owl City and Hot Chelle Rae — and the chance to hear hits such as “Fireflies” and “Tonight Tonight” live. Additionally, GPB will be hosting a pre-concert bash at the bus turnaround near the Southwest Quad from 5-7:30 p.m. with free food and games for all attendees.

Hike for Women’s History Month

Spend some time enjoying the outdoors this weekend on a free hike “for women, led by women,” sponsored by Georgetown’s own Outdoor Education program. Meet at the observatory this Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. for a two-and-a-half-hour trek around the beautiful trails of Georgetown.

Opt for the Indoors

Visit innovative art space ARTECHOUSE’s new interactive art exhibit, appropriately titled “Isekai: Blooming Parallel Worlds,” this weekend to explore the undiscovered world of the cherry blossoms. ARTECHOUSE prides itself on the intersection between art and cutting-edge technology, and it is truly visible in this multicolored installation, which takes inspiration from the Isekai genre of anime, where characters are transported to unfamiliar worlds. Don’t worry if this weekend doesn’t work for you; the exhibit will be running until June 1.