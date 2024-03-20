Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

On Your Radar: Spring in the City

By Elizabethe Bogrette, Deputy Guide EditorMarch 20, 2024
Cherry+Blossom+Watch+DC
Cherry Blossom Watch DC

See D.C. Blossom Into Spring

Cherry blossom season is officially upon us, with peak bloom beginning March 17. The National Cherry Blossom Festival begins March 20 and will continue until April 14, with varied featured events throughout. This Saturday, March 23, head to West Basin Drive for performances by the JBE Band, Midnight Anthem, Furia Flamenca Dance Company and many more. There will be refreshments provided, including food trucks and a beverage tent

Attend a Concert on Campus
This Friday, March 22, from 7-10 p.m., head to McDonough Arena for the Georgetown Program Board’s annual concert, this year featuring Owl City and Hot Chelle Rae — and the chance to hear hits such as “Fireflies” and “Tonight Tonight” live. Additionally, GPB will be hosting a pre-concert bash at the bus turnaround near the Southwest Quad from 5-7:30 p.m. with free food and games for all attendees. 

Hike for Women’s History Month

Spend some time enjoying the outdoors this weekend on a free hike “for women, led by women,” sponsored by Georgetown’s own Outdoor Education program. Meet at the observatory this Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. for a two-and-a-half-hour trek around the beautiful trails of Georgetown.

Opt for the Indoors

Visit innovative art space ARTECHOUSE’s new interactive art exhibit, appropriately titled “Isekai: Blooming Parallel Worlds,” this weekend to explore the undiscovered world of the cherry blossoms. ARTECHOUSE prides itself on the intersection between art and cutting-edge technology, and it is truly visible in this multicolored installation, which takes inspiration from the Isekai genre of anime, where characters are transported to unfamiliar worlds. Don’t worry if this weekend doesn’t work for you; the exhibit will be running until June 1.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Guide - Top
Leah Cohen/The Hoya
Ice Cream Jubilee: A Not So Sweet Treat
IMDB
‘Damsel’ Leaves Me Wondering What Could Have Been
IMDB
‘Arthur the King’ Proves Who the Real Movie Protagonist Is: The Dog
IMDB
Move Over ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Dune: Part Two’ Has Arrived
IMDB
Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Fails to Capture the Magic of the Original
John Cena and Zac Efron Talk ‘Ricky Stanicky’
John Cena and Zac Efron Talk ‘Ricky Stanicky’
More in The Guide
AUTEUR SPOTLIGHT | Francis Ford Coppola
REEL DILEMMA | Oscars in Step With the Cinematic Monolith’s Decline
District Wharf
On Your Radar: St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
IMDB
Kung Fu Panda 4 Is More Of The Same, Yet Surprisingly Good
@jimmykimmel/Instagram
Oscars Favorites: The Hoya’s Top Picks for the 2024 Academy Awards
Courtesy of Angela Seymour
BMDT’s ‘Angels Sin Too’ Paints a Nuanced Portrait of Humanity Through Dance
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *