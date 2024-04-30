Evie Steele to Serve as The Hoya’s Next Editor in Chief

The Hoya selected Evie Steele (SFS ’26) as its new editor in chief.

Steele, a regional and comparative studies major with a minor in Chinese, is the 151st editor in chief of The Hoya, Georgetown University’s newspaper of record since 1920. Steele published her first print edition with The Hoya’s staff April 26th and will lead the paper in the Fall 2024 semester.

Steele’s goals for The Hoya include strengthening the paper’s relationship with the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) and other campus organizations, improving The Hoya’s multimedia presence and encouraging writer engagement.

Steele was one of The Hoya’s executive editors in Spring 2024, after having served as a senior news editor in Fall 2023 and the GUSA desk editor on the news team in Spring 2023. Steele joined The Hoya as a news reporter in Fall 2022.

As one of The Hoya’s executive editors, Steele helped edit content from all the editorial sections of the paper, while continuing her own reporting on highly-sensitive stories like the loss of a Georgetown student, the legal action surrounding a sexual harassment accusation against a Georgetown professor and students’ endorsement of a gender-inclusive housing referendum, the first to pass since 2019.

During her semester as one of The Hoya’s senior news editors, Steele oversaw the paper’s academics, student life, events, GUSA, grad and city beats. She built upon her experience as The Hoya’s GUSA desk editor and helped steer the paper’s coverage of the executive tickets in the GUSA president and vice-president election, as well as the reports of election impropriety following the initial student vote.

The Hoya is Georgetown University’s largest and oldest student-run newspaper. The paper’s board of directors, former executive editors, managing editor and general manager elect the paper’s editor in chief.

To reach out to Steele with comments, questions or concerns about The Hoya, please email [email protected] or visit the Hoya’s office in Leavey Center 421.