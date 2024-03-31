Meet The Hoya’s New Website

The Hoya is eager to welcome you to its new website.

Since launching the website last month, The Hoya has worked hard to improve the organization, aesthetics and versatility of the site before sharing it with the community. The new website, which SNO Sites hosts, allows readers to easily navigate through The Hoya’s articles, access its social media platforms and engage with its multimedia content.

The new website also includes interactive features like timed crossword puzzles.

While The Hoya’s staff coped with the old website for many years, the site was difficult to manage. Editors, many of whom had little coding experience, did their best to research and fix technical issues as they came up, but the solutions were temporary and unsustainable.

The Hoya’s old website consistently presented setbacks for readers, including vanishing headlines, the inability to scroll down on articles and lengthy loading times. These technical difficulties, among many others, made it challenging for readers to focus on the content of the articles and detracted from the readership experience.

Internally, tasks like posting articles and manually managing the front-page display took multiple hours and attempts, given the website would often glitch and crash. It was time for a change, both for The Hoya’s readers and its staffers.

The new website is better organized, breaking down each section’s coverage into smaller categories. For example, rather than seeing all the news articles in one place, readers can specifically navigate to the most recent “Student Life” or “Academics” stories based on their interests — an organizational feature that The Hoya’s old website did not allow.

For the first time, The Hoya’s main page also features every section’s latest stories, a “most read” ranking and digital access to the paper’s most-recent print issue.

In line with The Hoya’s renewed focus on maximizing readers’ online experience, The Hoya has hired a student technology director whose responsibility involves addressing any bugs that arise on the new website.

Whether covering students’ responses to the Israel-Hamas war, the ongoing unionization efforts on campus or the historic run by the women’s basketball team, The Hoya prioritizes delivering content to its readers quickly and seamlessly. The new website, with software that enriches rather than detracts from The Hoya’s content, is critical to doing so.

The Hoya was able to invest in a new website in part due to a generous donation. If you would like to support The Hoya’s operations, please consider donating to us here so we can continue producing fast-paced and comprehensive coverage of our community — both in print and online.

Thank you for your ongoing readership and support. We encourage you to share any tips, suggestions or questions with us at [email protected] or visit us in our office at Leavey Center 421. Our door is always open.