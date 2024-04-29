Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
The Hoya
The Hoya Wins Two Categories in Bunn Awards, Named Finalist in Others

By Michelle Vassilev, Editor in ChiefApril 29, 2024
The Hoya Wins Two Categories in Bunn Awards, Named Finalist in Others
The Hoya

Georgetown University’s Journalism Program selected The Hoya for four awards and two honorable mentions at a ceremony for the Edward B. Bunn Awards for Journalistic Excellence, a series of prizes that honors the top student journalism on campus.

The ceremony, which took place in Alumni House and marked the journalism program’s 11th anniversary, featured remarks from Mary Jordan (CAS ’83), a Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent for The Washington Post. Georgetown journalism professors and former Georgetown students now working in the journalism industry helped judge the submissions. 

The Hoya received awards in the following categories: 

Arts and Culture 

First Place: ‘Poor Things’ Is a Sexually Daring Magnum Opus by Clayton Kincade

Photography

First Place: Photo for Hot Chelle Rae and Owl City Bring the GPB Spring Concert to Life by Meghan Hall

Opinion

Third Place: VIEWPOINT: Stop Asking Us to Boycott Chick-fil-A by Nate Morris

Honorable Mention: VIEWPOINT: Students, Stay Informed, Read the Paper by Caitlin McLean

News

Third Place: Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment Countersues Student for Defamation by Evie Steele and Caitlin McLean and Georgetown University and Professor Named in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit by Caitlin McLean

Honorable Mention: Matteo Sachman, ‘Carefree, Spontaneous’ Hoya First-Year, Dies at 19 by Evie Steele 
