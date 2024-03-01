Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Discussion: What’s at Stake in Mexico’s 2024 Elections

By Tristan Perkins, Special to The HoyaMarch 1, 2024

A professor provided insight into the implications of Mexico’s 2024 presidential election in a conversation hosted by the Georgetown Americas Institute (GAI) Feb. 22.

 

Denise Dresser, a Mexican political scientist, writer and activist and professor of political science at the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de Mexico (ITAM) in Mexico City, headlined the event. At the discussion, which was moderated by Alejandro Werner and followed by a question and answer session, Dresser discussed how Mexico’s upcoming presidential election may prove to be an example of democratic backsliding and the reconstruction of dominant party rule.

 

Mexico’s general election will take place on June 2, 2024, where citizens have the opportunity to vote for a new president for the first time in six years. According to polls, many are unhappy with the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

 

Dresser critiqued López Obrador for increasing polarization, abusing his power and constantly defaming journalists.

 

“The Mexican president is using the bully pulpit to defame and to go after and discredit people who oppose him, people who are critics, people who have been consistently critical, is an abuse of power,” Dresser said at the event.

 

Dresser said she does not directly work on regulating cartels or the intricacy of local politics, but she has noticed increasing trends of the involvement of drug cartels in politics.

 

“Cartels do inject money into campaigns, they do help choose candidates, they veto candidates and they kill people who do not pact with them,” Dresser said.

 

Dresser’s newest book, “What’s Next? 20 Lessons to be a Citizen in a Country at Risk,” set to come out this April, discusses López Obrador’s presidency as an example of how an elected leader with popular support can erode democratic institutions, weaken checks and balances and alter the electoral system to ensure that opposition parties cannot compete on a level playing field. 

 

Dresser said she has chosen not to be an expert on public insecurity because of the danger of the profession, as pursuing this career would put her in the direct target line of the very people who oppose her and therefore pose a risk to her safety.

 

“That’s the kind of thing that can get you killed,” she said at the event.

Mexican professor and political scientist Denise Dresser discussed Mexico’s upcoming 2024 presidential election in an event hosted by the Georgetown Americas Institute (GAI) on Feb. 22. (Tristan Perkins/The Hoya)

 

Dresser said throughout her presentation that she does not advocate for a unified government, as it reproduced the political and institutional conditions that make the polarization of the presidency come alive again in Mexico.

 

When asked about voting patterns in the 2024 Mexican congressional and presidential elections, Dresser was eager to respond.

 

“There are very specific state dynamics at play in this election. There is a national trend of MORENA probably winning most of the governorships,” she said.

 

Dresser discussed el Movimiento Ciudadano (The Citizens Movement), a left-leaning political party that has advocated for economic reconstruction via reduced government regulation.

 

“I used to think that Movimiento Ciudadano was a really interesting progressive alternative, but because Garcia, during the two weeks that he was a presidential candidate, erupted on the scene and was a very provocative force and raised the level of vote intention for Movimiento Ciudadano, once he got kicked out of the race and basically emulated the formula of orange tennis shoes, the TikToks, the dancing, the drinking, and now I think of betrayal to the party’s principles,” Dresser said.

 

Dresser finished her presentation by explaining why she has spent the last five years publicly denouncing López Obrador, saying she has done so to protect herself from the government that is taking away her rights and the rights of many others, such as their right to speech. 

 

“The president has the right to describe me in any way that he chooses, like conservadora and encojida,” Dresser said. “He does not have the right to defame me, nor does he have the right to defame other journalists or other activists, other human rights defenders, or scientists or doctors or the existential enemies that he creates every morning because they are useful to his narrative of polarization.”

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Georgetown University | Georgetown University College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) announced the creation of the First Fellows program for first-generation limited-income students to provide students mentorship and academic support through a $2.8 million graduate donation on Feb. 26.
College to Launch First-Generation Student Fellowship With $2.8 Million Gift
Courtesy of GUSA | The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) executive and four first-year senators spoke to students about the Jaden Cobb (CAS ’25)-Sanaa Mehta (SFS ’25) administration’s goals and recent actions and responded to an audience of primarily first-year students’ concerns regarding campus issues, including housing, infrastructure, and winter break, at a Feb 28. town hall.
GUSA Executive Holds First Town Hall, Addresses First-Year Students’ Concerns
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate passed six resolutions at its Feb. 25 meeting, including resolutions urging the university to join the Questbridge program, which supports first-generation and low-income (FGLI) students’ college applications, and recommending longer winter breaks in future years.
GUSA Passes Resolution Urging University to Join Questbridge
Courtesy of Uliana Leshchuk | Georgetown students attended a rally for Ukraine at the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 24, exactly two years after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to call for continued American and international support.
Students, City Rally for Second Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy | Karl Rove, a a senior adviser and deputy chief of staff for President George W. Bush, discussed the role and change of the Republican Party for the upcoming election on Feb. 28 as part of a series titled “Free Exchange with Michael Strain,” which promotes conversations with differing political points of view.
Former Senior Adviser Discusses the Future of the Republican Party
Sofi Dippel/The Hoya | Several hundred Georgetown students and faculty protested an event held by Campus Ministry Feb. 27 that featured three members of the Israel Defense Force.
Israeli Soldiers Panel Sparks Student, Faculty Protests
More in News
Georgetown Community Remembers Matteo Sachman at Memorial Mass
Georgetown Community Remembers Matteo Sachman at Memorial Mass
SFS Graduate Students Rank First in Presidential Management Fellows Program
Maddie Fouberg/The Hoya | The Middle East Studies Association of North America’s (MESA) new relocation to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service’s (SFS) Center for Contemporary Arab Studies (CCAS) expands Middle East studies at Georgetown through increased interaction with field experts.
Premier Middle East Studies Nonprofit Relocates Headquarters to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service
Nursing Professor Named Fulbright Egypt Specialist
Capstone MBA Course Propels MSB to Top Business School Rankings
Capstone MBA Course Propels MSB to Top Business School Rankings
Harvard University Press | Georgetown English professor and American Studies director Brian Hochman won the international Security Studies Network 2023 book prize for his book “The Listeners: A History of Wiretapping in the United States,” as announced by the English department on Feb. 15.
Professor Wins Surveillance Studies Book Prize
More in News - Top
Haan Jun Lee/The Hoya | Georgetown Students Against Starbucks (GSAS) hosted union workers at a Feb. 22 panel followed by a rally in Red Square to call on Georgetown University to end its contract with Aramark, the university’s primary food service provider which has a license agreement with Starbucks, which has received nationwide criticism for union busting.
Georgetown Students Against Starbucks Hosts Union Workers, Holds Rally to Remove Starbucks from Campus
@ashleyhayek/X | The Georgetown Heckler has faced criticism after members drew butts on their foreheads in Red Square on Feb. 14, in celebration of what they called “Ass Wednesday.”
Satirical Rendering of Ash Wednesday as ‘Ass Wednesday’ Draws Pushback
Georgetown University / Student interns, faculty members and graduate data fellows will now be able to help analyze the 2024 elections, including the primaries and general election, as part of a collaboration between Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy (MPP) and Decision Desk (DDHQ), an election results reporting website and service.
Decision Desk HQ Selects McCourt School as 2024 Election Hub
Nola Goodwin/The Hoya | Author Orit Avishai, a professor of sociology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Fordham University, discussed her book “Queer Judaism: LGBT Activism and the Remaking of Jewish Orthodoxy in Israel” during a Feb 20 book talk hosted by the Center for Jewish Civilization (CJC).
Author Talks Queerness, Ethnography Within the Jewish Orthodox Community
Two climate protesters were arrested after pouring red dust on themselves and the encasement holding the original copy of the U.S. Constitution in the National Archives’ rotunda Feb. 14.
Climate Activists Protest at National Archives, Cover Constitution Display With Dust
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II/Wiki Commons | General Mark A. Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, being the top adviser to the President and highest-ranking military official, will join the SFS Security Studies Program as a distinguished fellow in residence beginning this semester, according to a Feb. 13 press release.
General Milley to Join SFS as Distinguished Fellow in Residence
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *