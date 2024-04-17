Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Social Justice Advocates Talk Racial Justice in Education, Criminal Justice and Politics

By Mia Abatecola, Special to The HoyaApril 17, 2024

Social justice advocates spotlighted attacks on education and emphasized inequalities in the criminal justice system at a panel Georgetown University’s Racial Justice Institute hosted on April 15.

 

The institute, an interdisciplinary research hub focused on creating and inspiring racial justice, coordinated the panel as the final installment of a four-part series of discussions titled “Advancing Racial Justice in the Storm.” The series aimed to inspire deeper thought and scholarship on the path to racial justice and the building of a truly representative democracy through discussions of education, family autonomy, well-being and voting rights.

 

Nicole Austin-Hillery, president and CEO of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation – a nonprofit that seeks to advance the Black community through education, policy, research and leadership development – moderated the event, opening the conversation by recalling a quote about the importance of fearlessness when discussing race.

 

“I remember that former Attorney General Eric Holder said that when it comes to issues of race, we’re a nation of cowards,” Austin-Hillery said at the event. “I saw it as a motivating statement to say to us that it is okay, and we should not be afraid to have these conversations, and that we should not be afraid to face what clearly is a part of our history here in this country.”

 

The final panel discussion coincided with the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that declared that racially segregated education violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution – which guarantees all U.S. citizens equal rights – this May. 

 

Panelist Sheryll Cashin, a professor of law, civil rights and social justice at the Georgetown University Law Center (GULC), said the modern American political and educational systems fail to live up to the intention behind the Brown v. Board decision. 

 

“The vision of Brown v. Board was to cultivate a space where people of all color would be educated together, and frankly, learn to live together and have institutions that everybody had equal access to,” Cashin said at the event. “That was the vision, and that vision is betrayed every day.”

 

“We have a separate and unequal system and it colors politics, and right now, the public school is under attack. It’s being demonized as a source of indoctrination,” Cashin added. 

Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Social justice advocates discussed inequities in the education and criminal justice systems in the final installment of the “Advancing Racial Justice in the Storm” series on April 15.

Monique Worrell, a criminal and social justice reform advocate and the second African-American woman to assume the position of state attorney in Florida, commented on the education system and the current political situation in her home state.

 

In July 2023, the Florida State Board of Education approved new African American history standards that teach students that some Black people benefited from slavery. The previous January, the state’s Department of Education banned the teaching of AP African American Studies. Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, signed a bill into law May 2023 that banned the state’s public colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

 

DeSantis champions these policies as part of a “war on woke.” 

 

Worrell said that the conservative “war on woke,” or the assault on progressive values and policy, is an attack on the Black community. 

 

“What we see in Florida and through red states across the country is this ‘war on woke,’ and essentially the war on woke is another way of saying the ‘war on Black,’” Worrell said at the event. 

 

DeSantis suspended Worrell from her position as a state attorney in August 2023, saying she avoided the minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug charges and allowed juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration. 

 

Worrell said that racism and bigotry permeate the criminal legal system, causing attacks on Black prosecutors like herself. 

 

“If we take the system back to where it began, where did policing begin? With slave-catching patrols,” Worrell said. “So that history is baked into racism, bigotry and slavery, and the modern-day criminal legal system is exactly that.” 

 

Cashin said an important way to change this system and preserve democracy is by voting in the upcoming presidential election. 

 

You cannot not vote; I am not going to tell you who to vote for, but we are in an existential crisis,” Cashin said. “This election is really about whether our democracy as we imagine it is going to survive.” 

 

Worrell urged the audience to begin expanding outside of their comfort zones to advocate for racial justice.  

 

“You’re not an ally if you’re cheering me on,” Worrell said. “You’re an ally if you’re going to stand on the front lines with me when they bring out the water hose. You have to go beyond what’s convenient for you.”

 

Caleigh Keating contributed reporting.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Georgetown University Law Center (GULC) professor Andrew Schoenholtz delivered the annual Ellen Catherine Gstalder Memorial Lecture, focusing on the migration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, on April 11.
Gstalder Lecture: Law Professor Talks Southern Border
Evie Steele/The Hoya | The Circle of Indigenous Students’Alliance (CISA), an organization that elevates the voices and culture of Indigenous students on campus, displayed its Native Art Showcase with the theme Le Emántanhanpi, which in the Lakota language is interpreted as “We Belong Here,” featuring live poetry, dancing, music and visual art presentations April 12.
“Le Emátanhanpi”: Students Present Native Art Showcase
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | Five teams of graduate students presented pitches to address policy issues in the Washington, D.C. area at the McCourt School’s Public Policy Challenge, an annual graduate policy innovation competition, April 5.
McCourt School Public Policy Challenge Finalists Pitch Innovative Ideas To Solve DC Policy Issues
Eighteen Students Win GUSA Senate Elections
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | Students voted to pass a referendum that would encourage the university to establish gender-inclusive housing.
Students Endorse Gender-Inclusive Housing in Referendum
Anthony Fauci spoke with students at the GU Medical Center as part of the Distinguish Scientist Seminar Series. || Nola Goodwin
Fauci Talks Career Path, Experience With AIDS Activists
More in events
@GUPolitics/X | Former Prime Minster of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson talked the state of democracy worldwide, foreign policy issues such as Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas and his tenure as Prime Minister in an April 11 conversation in Gaston Hall.
Boris Johnson Talks Democracy, Israel-Hamas War and Brexit
@gupolitics | Former speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy reflected on the stability of American democracy and shared reflections on his time serving as a leader in Congress at an April 9 event at Georgetown University.
McCarthy Reflects on Time in Congress, Assesses U.S. Democracy’s Strength
@GUPolitics/X | Representative Maxwell Frost (D-Fla), the first Generation Z member of Congress, analyzed the role of organizing for the upcoming elections and gave advice to young people engaged in elections during an April 10 event titled “From Power to Protest: Is it Gen Zs Turn to Lead?” hosted by GU Politics.
Rep. Frost Urges Gen Z to Prioritize Activism Ahead of Nov. Elections
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Financial intelligence industry professionals and anti-corruption advocates discussed the U.S.s money laundering problem and other aspects of illicit finance in the first annual Mody Colloquium on Illicit Finance and Corruption on April 4.
Industry Experts Talk Money Laundering in U.S. at First Annual Mody Colloquium
Yifu Ke/The Hoya | Biographer Jonathan Eig spoke about his new book King: A Life and how it gives a livelier account of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.s lived experience on April 3 in Riggs Library.
Biographer Jonathan Eig Discusses His New Book ‘King: A Life’
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Fashion and private equity executives gave career advice and discussed investment tactics at a conversation hosted by the McDonough School of Business (MSB) on April 3.
Fashion and Private Equity Executives Discuss Investment, Career Paths
More in News
GU, DC Celebrate Cherry Blossom Cultural Diplomacy
GU, DC Celebrate Cherry Blossom Cultural Diplomacy
Caroline Rareshide/The Hoya | The first student drag show, Mx. Georgetown, presented six drag queens and kings in a pageant format competing for the title of Mx. Georgetown with a talent portion and a lip-sync battle included in the show.
Inaugural Mx. Georgetown Features Drag, Celebrates Queer Community
Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee / The Hoya | Georgetown University resident assistants received enough votes to unionize April 16.
Resident Assistants to Become Union After Election, Pending Certification
6 DC chefs and restaurants, including Kevin Tien and Susan Bae of Moon Rabbit, received nominations for the James Beard Awards, a national honor highlighting excellence in the food industry. || Courtesey of Moon Rabbit
2024 James Beard Award Nominations Highlight DC Restaurants
DDOT has hosted a variety of community meetings throughout the process of the study, drawing on feedback from the public for their recommendations. || Photo from @DDOTDC on X
Georgetown Community Raises Concerns, Solutions Through Transportation Study
Credits to ACLS | The Center for Contemporary Arab Studies (CCAS) announced April 5 that a Georgetown University graduate and CCAS visiting professor received faculty fellowships from the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS).
CCAS Alumnus, Visiting Professor Recognized in Nationwide Fellowship
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *