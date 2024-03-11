Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

MEN’S BASKETBALL | Late Mistakes Cost Hoyas in Road Loss to St. John’s

By Michelle Vassilev and Evie SteeleMarch 11, 2024
Michelle+Vassilev%2FThe+Hoya+%7C+After+taking+the+lead+several+times+during+the+game%2C+The+Hoyas+lost+86-78+to+St.+Johns+at+Madison+Square+Garden+in+their+last+regular-season+game.+
Michelle Vassilev/The Hoya | After taking the lead several times during the game, The Hoyas lost 86-78 to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in their last regular-season game.

In a tight affair, the Georgetown University men’s basketball team (9-22, 2-18 Big East) failed to fend off the St. John’s Red Storm (19-12, 11-9 Big East) in their last regular-season game, falling 86-78 at Madison Square Garden on March 9.

Although the Hoyas powered into the lead several times throughout the game, a series of mistakes by Georgetown in the second half cost them the victory. The loss cemented the Hoyas’ second consecutive season with just two conference victories, with only DePaul (3-28, 0-20 Big East) saving Georgetown from spending a third straight year at the bottom of the Big East rankings. 

St. John’s jumped out to a 10-0 lead within the first 4:30 behind consistent rebounding from Red Storm graduate center Joel Soriano, the Big East’s leading rebounder, and strong shooting from graduate guard Daniss Jenkins, who opened the game with 8 straight points. 

But the Hoyas battled back, eventually taking a 22-21 lead with 8:09 time remaining in the first half behind three-point shooting from senior guard Jay Heath and junior guard Dontrez Styles. St. John’s stayed hot, though, ensuring the Hoyas never led by more than a point and going bucket-to-bucket with Georgetown star sophomore guard Jayden Epps, who racked up 13 first-half points.

Michelle Vassilev/The Hoya | The Hoyas entered the second half four points down.

Following six lead changes, a 3-pointer by St. John’s graduate guard Nahiem Alleyne with four seconds left on the clock took the Red Storm into halftime with a 39-35 lead.

Georgetown senior forward Supreme Cook hit a jumper to begin the second half, cutting the Red Storm lead to two points. But the Hoyas were not able to make much of that momentum as St. John’s pulled away to a 50-43 lead with 15:11 remaining in the second half.

Georgetown again managed to recover, with 3-pointers from senior guard Wayne Bristol Jr. and first-year center Drew Fielder as well as an Epps layup cutting the Red Storm’s lead to one point, down 52-51 with 13:12 remaining.

As Heath and Epps heated up, St. John’s Head Coach Rick Pitino called a timeout with 7:43 left to play. Up 61-60, Pitino switched sophomore guard RJ Luis Jr. onto Epps, igniting a 13-4 run.

With 3:39 remaining, Styles made two three-pointers, bringing Georgetown within two possessions, down 76-70. 

With Luis shutting down Epps and scoring 14 of his 16 points in the second half, the Hoya rally did not last long. Two Jenkins free throws sealed St. John’s eventual 86-78 victory.

Michelle Vassilev/The Hoya | Epps led the Hoyas with a career- high number of steals.

Epps led Georgetown with 23 points and a career-high 6 steals to go along with 5 rebounds. Fielder also had a strong game with 12 points and 5 rebounds.

Georgetown first-year Head Coach Ed Cooley said he hopes his team can clean up their defensive mistakes late in games moving forward.

“It clearly wasn’t our offense,” Cooley said in a post-game press conference. “Our Achilles heel all year has been on two-point field goal defense, and that’s discipline, wherewithal, toughness, physicality.”

St. John’s shot 60.4% from the field and went to the free throw line 32 times, making 23.

Pitino said Georgetown’s performance was “very impressive” given the team only has two conference wins under their belt.

Michelle Vassilev/The Hoya | Head Coach Ed Cooley said defensive errors late in the game cost his team the win.

“They executed great, made their free throws, they outrebounded us,” Pitino said in the press conference. “I think they played brilliant basketball for a team that hasn’t won very much. They’re a dangerous team to play in the tournament because obviously they like Madison Square Garden.”

As the tenth seed in the Big East men’s basketball tournament, Georgetown will face Cooley’s former team, the seventh-seeded Providence Friars (19-12, 10-10 Big East) in the first round at Madison Square Garden. The game, on March 13 at 6:30 p.m., will be the teams’ third meeting of the season, with the Friars leading the season series 2-0.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
GUHoyas | Graduate forward Graceann Bennett led the Hoyas to victory, tallying 16 points and 7 rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Advance to Big East Tournament Semifinals, Defeat St. John’s
GUHoyas | Senior guard Kelsey Ransom shined on senior day, finishing with a career-high 31 points in the 70-63 win over Butler.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Ransom’s Career Game Seals Senior Day Win
GUHoyas | Sophomore guard Jayden Epps shined with 33 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in Georgetowns 77-76 win over DePaul.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Survive Late Scare Behind Another Epps Masterclass
Instagram @hoyasoftball | Georgetown softball had a tough weekend in Tennessee, with Big East play right around the corner.
SOFTBALL | Hoyas Finish 1-4 in the Frost Classic Tournament in Chattanooga
GUHoyas | Georgetown womens lacrosse suffered a disappointing 20-4 loss to Harvard, despite a promising start to the season.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE | Still Winless at Home, Hoyas Fall 20-4 to Harvard
GUHoyas | Senior attackman Aidan Carroll put the game-winning goal in the back of net to defeat No. 1 Notre Dame in overtime.
MEN’S LACROSSE | Georgetown Takes Down No. 1 Notre Dame in Overtime Thriller
More in Sports - Top
GUHoyas | Junior forward Brianna Scott dominated with a game-high 21 points in an important 51-43 conference win over St. Johns.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Earn Clutch Win, Defeat St. John’s Behind Scott and Bembry
College Squash Association | Georgetown squash celebrated its first trophy in program history
SQUASH | Georgetown Postseason Champions for First Time in Young History
Courtesy of Marina Paul | SPRHRAs line of clothing has been designed by and for female athletes to enhance physical performance and comfort.
From Start-Up to SPRHRA: How Marina Paul Built a Female Sports Apparel Brand
GUHoyas | Sophomore guard Jayden Epps scored a game-high 31 points for the Hoyas in a tough 90-85 loss to St. Johns.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Extend Losing Streak With Narrow Loss to St. John’s
Instagram @hoyabaseball | Graduate right-hander Carson Frye winds up for a pitch against Grand Canyon at the MLB Desert Invitational.
BASEBALL | ‘It’s Just Baseball:’ Hoya Baseball Coach Unfazed by Winless Weekend
Baseball Hall of Fame | The disgraced 2017 Houston Astros do not deserve to come anywhere close to the gilded halls of Cooperstown.
OUT OF LEFT FIELD: My Hall of Shame Ballot
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *