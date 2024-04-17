A Timeless Album, Lizzy McAlpine’s ‘Older’

Get ready to dive into a world of melancholic introspection with Lizzy McAlpine’s new album, “Older,” a captivating indie-folk musical journey.

Lizzy McAlpine released her third studio album, “Older,” April 5 following the release of the single of the same name Feb. 13. With predominantly indie and folk influences, similar to her earlier albums, McAlpine showcases her mastery of lyricism on “Older,” as her soft voice paired with melancholic instrumentals serve as a melodic lullaby.

“The Elevator” is a great introduction to the album. It starts out slow, but quickly builds momentum following a beat drop. The track ends soon after, mimicking the movement of an elevator and drawing the listener into the album. “The Elevator” perfectly transitions into the next track, “Come Down Soon,” making it hard to distinguish between the end of one song and the start of the other and speaking to the overall cohesion of the album.

In the second track, “Come Down Soon,” McAlpine juxtaposes upbeat music and lamenting lyrics. McAlpine warns herself that her current relationship, no matter how good it is, will end eventually, claiming that “nothing this good ever lasts this long.” This theme of a relationship ending continues throughout the album.

“All Falls Down” is the standout of the album, setting itself apart from the other tracks within both “Older” and the genre. McAlpine makes great use of the trumpet, an underrated and underused instrument in indie folk. The song is a reflection of the feelings that the end of a school year brings, the yearning for time to stand still as the future rushes forward.

Next, “Staying” is about how hard it is for McAlpine to leave a relationship even though it is bleeding her dry. McAlpine continues her rumination of whether she should stay or go with her next track, “Drunk, Running,” which illustrates how it feels to be in a relationship with an addict.

The song “Broken Glass” carries an almost eerie feeling, akin to a murder mystery, which aptly fits with the extended metaphor of shattered glass symbolizing a fractured relationship. It evokes imagery reminiscent of a cinematic experience, with its gradual rise and impassioned bridge resembling the climactic moment in a film where the culprit is finally unmasked. The song concludes with a minor melody bringing to mind a protagonist’s mysterious gaze, leaving the listener eager for more.

The same eerie aura continues in “You Forced Me To” as McAlpine sings about feeling as though she is not good enough to be with her current partner, who she believes is a better lover than her. “Broken Glass” and “You Forced Me To” seem like a pair, both having similar minor chord progressions.

“Better Than This” is a self-reflection paired with a soft strumming guitar. McAlpine compares how she sees herself to how her partner sees her. Once again, McAlpine worries that her partner is not seeing the true her, but rather an idealized version, and that in reality, she is a terrible partner.

In “March,” McAlpine grieves for her father. She describes how she sees him in everything, even her own mirror, and how difficult it has been for her to move on. Though grieving a parent is always a Sisyphean task, “March” is a reminder that no one is alone in that struggle and that a loved one will always remain within memories and, in McAlpine’s case, music.

Despite many of the songs in the album containing similar themes, as they are written about the same relationship, McAlpine does a phenomenal job making each track unique from the others, whether by changing the pacing or the harmonic sequences. Nevertheless, the exceptional cohesion of the album can make it sound a bit repetitive, especially for new listeners of McAlpine or the genre. Many of the songs are brief, some barely reaching two minutes; however, McAlpine succeeds in making a mark on her listeners even within this short time.

With “Older,” McAlpine produces tracks that induce dancing around your room and others that might prompt face-planting onto your bed, capturing all of the feelings involved in a long-term relationship. “Older” creates the perfect soundtrack for spring, a recommended listen on a rainy day, a lonely night or simply during a productive study session.