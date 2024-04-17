On You Radar: Something for Everyone

Beginning April 18, Filmfest D.C. will grace theaters around the District with over 60 different international films spanning 36 countries. For the next 11 days, the festival will feature a varied lineup of genres: comedies, dramas, thrillers and more. There truly is something for everyone, so be sure to get tickets (which are discounted for those under 25) for your new favorite film before the festival ends April 28.

The Drama Diehard: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Whether you’re a U.S. history buff or musical enthusiast, this showing of “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theatre has a wide-ranging appeal. The horror-comedy-love story has become a cult classic in theater since its original off-off-Broadway premiere in 1982. Now, it has come to our very own D.C. theater scene until May 18 and has already received rave reviews from The Washington Post. Tickets start at $36 to attend a show you’ll not soon forget.

If you have an interest in Formula 1, be sure to watch the Red Bull Showrun make its debut this weekend on Pennsylvania Avenue. This Friday, April 19, the Formula 1 Fan Fest at Union Market will boast a variety of motorsports-related activities, including a Q&A with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team. However, the main event occurs at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, when fans can watch the debut trackside in the heart of the District. And if that wasn’t enough, this event is 100% free and open to the public!

The Art World Ace: New Worlds

“Women to Watch” has officially returned to the National Museum of Women in the Arts, this year showcasing global perspectives of 28 different women in the largest installation yet titled “New Worlds.” This new exhibition will focus on alternative realities, both past and future, as imagined by each of the visionaries presented and articulated through paintings, sculpture, photography and other mediums. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., so be sure to stop by if you are looking for a stroke of inspiration.