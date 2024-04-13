Latest Print Issue
Students Endorse Gender-Inclusive Housing in Referendum

By Evie Steele, Executive EditorApril 13, 2024
Aamir+Jamil%2FThe+Hoya+%7C+Students+voted+to+pass+a+referendum+that+would+encourage+the+university+to+establish+gender-inclusive+housing.
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | Students voted to pass a referendum that would encourage the university to establish gender-inclusive housing.

Georgetown University students voted to approve a referendum that would encourage the university to establish gender-inclusive housing by the Fall 2025 semester, according to results the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Election Commission announced April 13. 

The referendum, which ran April 11 to April 13, asked students whether they would favor the university establishing measures toward “comprehensive gender-inclusive housing,” including opening options for students to room with people of different genders and asking students whether they would support roommates identifying as LGBTQ+ during first-year roommate selection. The university’s Board of Directors, which oversees Georgetown’s operations, has no obligation to enact the proposed changes.

To pass, the referendum required a majority of students to vote in support and at least 25% of undergraduates to vote. It passed with 91.2% of voters in favor — 1,937 students in support, with 188 against — and turnout of 31.2%, becoming the first referendum to pass since 2019. 

GUSA President Jaden Cobb (CAS ’25) said the result demonstrates students’ support for inclusion on campus.

“I am more than elated that the referendum passed, it is a testament that Georgetown students care about the LGBTQ+ community and making Georgetown a more inclusive place,” Cobb wrote to The Hoya. “We will take this to the board of directors where we will fight for the student body to truly make Georgetown a place for all.”

Cobb introduced the resolution in the GUSA Senate on April 2, alongside Senate Speaker Megan Skinner (SFS ’24) and Senator Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26), that put the referendum on student ballots.

Liam Moynihan (SFS ’25), who serves as the advocacy director of GU Pride, a student organization which works to support LGBTQ+ students, said the referendum’s success is especially important to them given that they have been unable to access gender-inclusive housing in the past.

“As a non-binary student, this referendum and the results mean the world to me,” Moynihan told The Hoya. “Ninety percent of my peers are calling for the current housing system, that discriminated against me, to change.”

“I feel very seen, I feel very cared for, I feel very respected and affirmed by all of my peers, and it’s just wonderful,” Moynihan added. “It just shows that we have an incredibly supportive and affirming student body.”

Henshaw said the referendum will make Georgetown a more comfortable environment for all students. 

“This referendum will be incredibly impactful in making Georgetown a more inclusive and affirming campus for so many students, catching us up with the rest of the country,” Henshaw wrote to The Hoya.  “Incoming LGBTQ+ first years will not have to worry nearly as much about living in a hostile environment, and students in all years will more easily be able to live in comforting and safe spaces.”

Student organizations such as GU Pride and the Georgetown University College Democrats (GUCD) encouraged their members to vote in support of the referendum.

Dylan Shapiro (CAS ’26), a GUCD board member who voted in support of the measure, said he said the referendum result shows students are united in support of gender-inclusive housing.

“The students of this university want a university that is more inclusive, that is more accepting,” Shapiro told The Hoya. “I think it’s great that the referendum passed, but now we need the administration to listen to their students and make that permanent university policy.” 

Moynihan said the referendum result demonstrates that students value inclusion — in line with Georgetown’s Jesuit value of cura personalis, caring for the whole person.

“I think it shows that we really live up to the values that many of us chose, in coming to this school, to follow,” Moynihan said. “It shows that we really care about each other and we really want the best for every single student here.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

