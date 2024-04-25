Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

‘Kuleana’: Lū‘au Festival Celebrates Hawaiian Culture at Georgetown

By Shiva Ranganathan, DEI DirectorApril 25, 2024

The Georgetown University Hawai‘i Club will celebrate its 27th lūʻau, featuring hula performances, live music and authentic Hawaiian food, on April 28.

Hawaii Club selected the theme of “kuleana,” which translates to responsibility in the Hawaiian language, for the lūʻau’s displays of Hawaiian culture and student-coordinated dance and music. Tickets for the Georgetown community are free in order to incentivize donations to partners of the project during the lūʻau to give back to organizations supporting Hawaiian culture. 

Frances Virginia Muaña (CAS ’26), the marketing director of Hawaii Club, said that the mission of the lūʻau is raising money for charitable causes, especially following the wildfires that decimated thousands of buildings and took hundreds of lives in Lahaina, Maui. 

“We’re partnering with Project Vision Hawai‘i,” Muaña told The Hoya. “They have a shelter on Maui that particularly caters to residents of Lahaina who were homeless even prior to the fire, it’s called Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē.” 

“We’ve been doing a little bit of work throughout the year, particularly through our spam musubi nights, raising awareness and trying to get people to donate to different nonprofits and organizations that are involved in the rebuilding process of Lahaina,” Muaña added. 

Project Vision Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit organization, works to expand access to health care services across the state.

Reese Yoshikawa (CAS ’26), an active member of the club, said that lūʻau functions not only as a representation of Hawaiian culture on campus, but also as a space for Hawaiian students to feel comfortable away from home.

“At Georgetown, lūʻau is really to bring Hawaii to campus and to give people a chance to see our culture and our heritage, and recently, it’s also become a fundraising goal to help serve two purposes,” Yoshikawa told The Hoya. “There’s the purpose of bringing people into the community, but also bringing home back to us.” 

GU Hawaii Club | The Georgetown University Hawai‘i Club will celebrate its 27th lūʻau, featuring hula performances, live music and authentic Hawaiian food, on April 28.

Mara Goldstein (CAS ’27), a first-year representative, said that the club’s board of directors chose kuleana as this year’s theme for lūʻau because of its place in Hawaiian culture as a catchphrase for the word “duty.”

“It was our first thought, it’s a kind of common word,” Goldstein told The Hoya. “And in Hawaii, a lot of people say it to us growing up and going to elementary school and being around teachers. They’ll always be saying, ‘This is your kuleana’ and ‘This is what you must do.’”

Goldstein said that Hawai‘i has a wide homeless population that is often not acknowledged as much as the state’s wildfires. 

“The wildfires are what people like to think of the most when they think of Hawaii, but they don’t really acknowledge that there are a lot of other problems, including the unhoused population,” Goldstein said. 

Yoshikawa added that kuleana as a theme helps raise awareness about Hawaiian history and modern issues such as improving living conditions for Hawaiian people.

“Kuleana is very much about spreading the message of what happened in order to secure a better future for native Hawaiian people,” Yoshikawa said. “Kuleana translates almost directly to responsibility.”

Yoshikawa also said that the lūʻau has enabled the Hawaii Club’s board to elevate Hawaiian voices, considering the archipelago’s deep-rooted colonial history.

“A lot of the time, Hawaiian people don’t have a voice and have had their culture suppressed because of colonization,” Yoshikawa said.

Goldstein added that she hopes future first-year students will get involved with lūʻau to expand their understanding of Hawaiian culture beyond tourism. 

“Lūʻau is a good chance to get to know Hawaiian culture and not just think Hawaii is a big tourist destination. Open your minds,” Goldstein said. “Open your hearts. Understand the idea of kuleana and take care of the people around you.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Sydney Carroll | Georgetown University Bachelor Appreciation Club Hoyas (BACH) created the university’s first-ever live “The Bachelorette”-inspired show April 22.
Bachelor Appreciation Club for Hoyas Hosts First-Ever Georgetown Bachelorette
The Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy announced a cohort of 14 students who will take part in the second annual FinPolicy Trek on April 15, where they will learn firsthand about current issues facing the finance and technology industries.
Psaros Center Announces Financial Policy Scholar Cohort
Students of the Georgetown university School of Continuing Studies (SCS) participated in a river cleanup event at Kenilworth Park near the Anacostia River on April 20, where they removed harmful litter and increased stewardship of the Anacostia.
Earth Day River Cleanup Sparks SCS Community Action and Environmental Reflection
Caitlyn Dovel | Georgetown Renewable Energy and Environmental Network (GREEN), a student-run environmental advocacy group at Georgetown University, celebrated Earth Month with their first-ever Trashion Show.
First-Ever Trashion Show Celebrates Earth Month With Recycled Fashion
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | Foxtrot, a Chicago-based coffee chain and grocery store, shocked Georgetown University students when it announced April 23 that it would close all 33 of its locations and file for bankruptcy.
Foxtrot Shutters All Locations, Costs GU Students Popular Study Spot
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | The 11th Annual Global Expo, coinciding with GAAP Weekend for admitted students, showcased international cuisine, performances and culture on April 20 with more than 20 student clubs.
Global Expo Showcases International Cuisine, Performances to Community, Admitted Students
More in News
Nora Toscano/The Hoya | 15 undergraduate researchers presented their findings during the 2024 Colloquium for Research in the Social Sciences and Humanities.
GU Students Present Humanities Research Findings
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate elected vice chairs for its three committees and made plans to make campus more wheelchair-accessible and streamline club funding at an April 21 meeting, discussing the new budget guide and ways of reforming bylaws.
GUSA Plans for Equitable Campus, Prepares for Clearer Budget Process
Georgetown University Lauinger Library | Four students won The Bernard M. Wagner Medal, The Annabelle Bonner Medal, The Lynch Pendergast Medal and The Ora Mary Pelham Poetry Prize as part of the 2024 Creative Writing Awards given through the English Department to be honored on April 30.
English Department Announces 2024 Creative Writing Award Winners
The Georgetown University community has raised more than 11,500 dollars in support of Quintina Daniels, an employee in Leos dining hall, following a fire that destroyed her apartment. || Provided by Quintina Daniels
GU Community Raises Thousands for Leo’s Employee After Apartment Fire
Meghan Hall | Georgetown University student bands and artists performed in Prospect Records and HOME’s Cosmic Bloom concert April 13 to raise money for low-income and unhoused individuals and families in Ward 2 of Washington, D.C.
Student Performers Raise Money For Ward 2 Mutual Fund in Outdoor Concert
Tristan Perkins | The Georgetown University 1634 Society hosted its annual One for Georgetown Fundraiser, hoping to raise $1,789 in student donations.
One for Georgetown: an Undergraduate Giving Campaign by 1634 Society
More in Student Life
Madison Fox-Moore/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Bipartisan Coalition hosted its annual first-year debate on April 16.
GU Democrats, Republicans Debate Policy, Pragmatics
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | Members of the Georgetown University chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a student group that demonstrates support for Palestinian students, organized a die-in protest in Red Square while prospective students and parents visited campus during Georgetown Admissions Ambassador Program (GAAP) Weekend on April 12, commemorating Palestinians killed in a Gazan hospital.
SJP Organizes Die-In Protest to Commemorate Palestinians Killed in Gaza
@gujackbulldog/Instagram | A Georgetown University Law Center (GULC) graduate wrote a letter to Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia advocating for the discontinuation of Jack the Bulldog, the university’s live animal mascot, citing safety concerns at athletic events and health concerns specific to his breed.
Graduate Urges University to End Live Mascot Tradition
Courtesy of Josie Balistreri | The first student drag show, Mx. Georgetown, presented six drag queens and kings in a pageant format competing for the title of Mx. Georgetown with a talent portion and a lip-sync battle included in the show.
Inaugural Mx. Georgetown Features Drag, Celebrates Queer Community
Evie Steele/The Hoya | The Circle of Indigenous Students’Alliance (CISA), an organization that elevates the voices and culture of Indigenous students on campus, displayed its Native Art Showcase with the theme Le Emántanhanpi, which in the Lakota language is interpreted as “We Belong Here,” featuring live poetry, dancing, music and visual art presentations April 12.
“Le Emátanhanpi”: Students Present Native Art Showcase
Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee / The Hoya | Georgetown University resident assistants received enough votes to unionize April 16.
Resident Assistants to Become Union After Election, Pending Certification
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *