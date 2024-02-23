Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issue
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Premier Middle East Studies Nonprofit Relocates Headquarters to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service

By Kate Hwang, Graduate Desk EditorFebruary 23, 2024

The Middle East Studies Association of North America (MESA), a nonprofit organization that fosters inclusive dialogue on Middle Eastern studies, announced its relocation to Georgetown University Feb. 21.

The School of Foreign Service Center for Contemporary Arab Studies (CCAS) will house MESA, which focuses on building scholarly understanding of Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Israel, Pakistan and other Arab countries’ cultures. MESA leaders said the new location will foster greater opportunities for students to engage with experts on the Middle East through events and research opportunities. 

CCAS Director Fida Adely said MESA’s relocation will boost the university’s Middle Eastern studies program for both undergraduates and graduate students.

“There are going to be many opportunities for intellectual exchange and for us to co-host and sponsor events,” Adely told The Hoya. “MESA has also got a very strong undergraduate education committee that really tries to support undergrads interested in the Middle East.”

Adely said MESA’s resources and experts will augment Georgetown’s reputation as a center for academic study of the Middle East.

“It’s the premier professional association for anyone who does Middle East studies, and Georgetown is known as the university that has the most going on in terms of Middle East studies,” Adely said. “Georgetown has a lot of strength when it comes to the Middle East and Islam.”

MESA’s headquarters are typically located at the nation’s best institution for Middle East studies, according to the nonprofit’s executive director, Jeffrey Reger (SFS ’10, GRD ’14, ’18). Prior to its move to Georgetown, MESA had been based at George Washington University since 2020, Adely said. 

Reger said Washington, D.C., is a strong location for MESA thanks to its concentration of experts and graduates in Middle East studies, including from Georgetown’s Master of Arts in Arab Studies (MAAS) program. 

“Georgetown’s faculty and students are very well represented in our membership, and MESA frequently organizes meetings in Washington, DC for our academic conference,” Reger wrote. “In addition, MESA is expanding its outreach to professionals in Middle East Studies outside of academia, for whom DC is the largest such grouping in the US, and MAAS graduates from CCAS are a key constituency.”

Maddie Fouberg/The Hoya | The Middle East Studies Association of North America’s (MESA) new relocation to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service’s (SFS) Center for Contemporary Arab Studies (CCAS) expands Middle East studies at Georgetown through increased interaction with field experts. (Maddie Fouberg)

Reger said MESA will provide CCAS graduate students with access to an abundance of new resources including direct intellectual dialogue on-site with MESA staff.

“We have found that there are mutually beneficial opportunities to being in a central, academic setting — specifically through collaboration with colleagues, whether students or professors, on a regular basis. Georgetown’s faculty and students are very well represented in our membership, and MESA frequently organizes meetings in Washington, DC for our academic conference,” Reger wrote.

Graduate student Asa Breuss-Burgess (GRD ‘25), who is doing a Master’s in Middle East studies within the Arab studies program, said MESA will help him achieve his goal of discussing critical Middle East issues in a productive environment.

“It’s definitely good to be opening up conversations on what are very critical issues and approaching them in a way that can benefit all stakeholders,” Breus-Burgess told The Hoya.

Reger said that MESA’s Annual Meeting, a conference in which members share research and connect through events, is a key component of getting involved in MESA, especially for those seeking a career centered on Middle East studies.

“Interested graduate students should definitely consider joining us at our Annual Meeting, which is also known as the MESA conference, which is held each fall, and regularly in Washington DC. Again, the breadth of Middle East studies represented at our Annual Meeting is unique, and should not be missed, especially if one is considering a career in Middle East studies,” Reger wrote to The Hoya.

Adely said the potential for Georgetown professors and MESA experts to engage in academic discourse will widen with MESA’s move.

 

“Some of the possibilities we see in that — besides the fact that we think this is important just in terms of our stature, as a place that does Middle East studies and the importance of this institution and our academic lives — is that we have this potential to do events in-person events together,” Adely said.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Nursing Professor Named Fulbright Egypt Specialist
Capstone MBA Course Propels MSB to Top Business School Rankings
Capstone MBA Course Propels MSB to Top Business School Rankings
Harvard University Press | Georgetown English professor and American Studies director Brian Hochman won the international Security Studies Network 2023 book prize for his book “The Listeners: A History of Wiretapping in the United States,” as announced by the English department on Feb. 15.
Professor Wins Security Studies Book Prize
GU Politics | GU Politics will have five new members of their advisory board, including Cristόbal Alex, Patti Solis Doyle, Mike Dubke, Katie Harbath and Katie Walsh Shields, join the 13 other members who include four previous Fellows, according to a Feb. 14 press release.
GU Politics Advisory Board Gains Five New Members
Researchers and Chinese Activists Discuss Free Speech Repression in US Higher Education
Researchers and Chinese Activists Discuss Free Speech Repression in US Higher Education
Haan Jun Lee/The Hoya | Georgetown Students Against Starbucks (GSAS) hosted union workers at a Feb. 22 panel followed by a rally in Red Square to call on Georgetown University to end its contract with Aramark, the university’s primary food service provider which has a license agreement with Starbucks, which has received nationwide criticism for union busting.
Georgetown Students Against Starbucks Hosts Union Workers, Holds Rally to Remove Starbucks from Campus
More in grad
Lauren Doherty/The Hoya | The Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy (MPP) announced the 2024 inaugural class of visiting fellows in their Tech and Public Policy (TPP) program last January, featuring an AI expert in the Department of Commerce.
McCourt School Introduces First Cohort of Tech and Public Policy Visiting Fellows
Kathryn Schweikert/The Hoya
Georgetown Chimes Dedicate 50th Cherry Tree Massacre to Lost Chimes Members
Global Trade Keynote: Sen. Chris Coons Talks Regulations, Sustainability
Global Trade Keynote: Sen. Chris Coons Talks Regulations, Sustainability
More in News
A Washington, D.C. man shot three police officers while resisting arrest on animal cruelty grounds in a standoff lasting approximately 13 hours Feb. 14.
DC Police Standoff Sees Three Officers Shot, 31 Dogs Rescued
@ashleyhayek/X | The Georgetown Heckler has faced criticism after members drew butts on their foreheads in Red Square on Feb. 14, in celebration of what they called “Ass Wednesday.”
Satirical Rendering of Ash Wednesday as ‘Ass Wednesday’ Draws Pushback
Georgetown University / Student interns, faculty members and graduate data fellows will now be able to help analyze the 2024 elections, including the primaries and general election, as part of a collaboration between Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy (MPP) and Decision Desk (DDHQ), an election results reporting website and service.
Decision Desk HQ Selects McCourt School as 2024 Election Hub
Roundtable Discussion Marks Continued Fight for LGBTQ+ Inclusive Housing
Nola Goodwin/The Hoya | Author Orit Avishai, a professor of sociology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Fordham University, discussed her book “Queer Judaism: LGBT Activism and the Remaking of Jewish Orthodoxy in Israel” during a Feb 20 book talk hosted by the Center for Jewish Civilization (CJC).
Author Talks Queerness, Ethnography Within the Jewish Orthodox Community
Ward 6 Residents Petition to Recall Councilmember
Ward 6 Residents Petition to Recall Councilmember
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *