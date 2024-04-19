Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Student Performers Raise Money For Ward 2 Mutual Fund in Outdoor Concert

By Kate Hwang, Graduate Desk EditorApril 19, 2024
Meghan+Hall+%7C+Georgetown+University+student+bands+and+artists+performed+in+Prospect+Records+and+HOME%E2%80%99s+Cosmic+Bloom+concert+April+13+to+raise+money+for+low-income+and+unhoused+individuals+and+families+in+Ward+2+of+Washington%2C+D.C.
Meghan Hall
Georgetown University student bands and artists performed in Prospect Records and HOME's Cosmic Bloom concert April 13 to raise money for low-income and unhoused individuals and families in Ward 2 of Washington, D.C.

Georgetown University student bands and artists performed in Prospect Records and HOME’s (Homelessness Outreach Meals and Education) Cosmic Bloom concert April 13 to raise money for low-income and unhoused individuals and families in Ward 2 of Washington, D.C., which includes the university.

Prospect Records, Georgetown’s student record label, and the Homelessness Outreach Meals Education Program (HOME), a student-run organization that instructs teach-ins and raises awareness on homelessness in D.C., partnered to host the concert, with funds from ticket sales going to Ward 2 Mutual Aid, a grassroots organization dedicated to helping Ward 2’s homeless population. The outdoor nighttime concert took place at the Heyden Observatory, a lookout spot and historic building near Georgetown’s campus recreation space, and included student groups and performers and sold food and concessions.

The show’s setlist included songs ranging from early-2000s pop to modern-day hits to alternative and rock covers. 

Clare Didden (CAS ’26), co-president of Prospect Records, opened the show by performing original songs and said she appreciated the concert’s atmosphere.

“I got to play my original songs in front of my friends, which was a great opportunity to share my passion in an overwhelmingly supportive space,” Didden wrote to The Hoya. “Seeing students cheer for their fellow peers makes me hopeful about the future of the creative communities on campus, because the student body has so much talent to offer and it is just starting to be fully recognized.”

After Didden, Ruby Gilmore (SFS ’26) performed a repertoire including an original song and songs by Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo, before Araujia, a four-piece student jazz quartet, performed rock and alternative music.

Kicking Cans, a six-member band, played indie and alternative music, while Suitemate, a five-piece student band, performed a blend of early 2000s to 2010s covers and The Ordeal, a four-piece student boy band which closed the night, performed rock songs. 

James Dolan (CAS ’25) said student bands were enthusiastic to participate in the concert. 

Meghan Hall | Georgetown University student bands and artists performed in Prospect Records and HOME’s Cosmic Bloom concert April 13 to raise money for low-income and unhoused individuals and families in Ward 2 of Washington, D.C. (Meghan Hall)

“There have been way more student bands on campus than we’ve ever had post-COVID so it was great to have so many recognizable groups,” Dolan wrote to The Hoya. 

Dolan said the event spotlighted student-formed bands, rather than forcing together individual musicians. 

“In years past, Prospect would organize bands to play at the end-of-semester shows, and they would generally fall apart soon after,” Dolan wrote. “This year, we organized shows (like this one) to accommodate these organically-founded bands, all of which seem to be groups of friends who have genuinely enjoyed making music together over the course of the year.”

Sophia Kelleher, a volunteer with the group, said that proceeds from the event will help Ward 2 Mutual Aid purchase groceries and distribute them to homeless individuals living in Ward 2. She also added that the group often partners with Georgetown through collaborations with HOME. 

“We get a lot of volunteers from them, students who help us out, and they sometimes do cool stuff like this for us,” Kelleher told The Hoya. “It is 100 percent volunteer run and our critical work would not be possible without our amazing volunteers.” 

Kush Modi (CAS ’25), a board member for HOME, emphasized the importance of volunteer support in making events like the Cosmic Bloom Concert possible.

Dolan said organizing the Cosmic Bloom concert was a positive experience for all team members, especially after they had difficulty showcasing live music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Guiding the music scene through this change has been a gratifying experience for everyone on the Prospect team for sure, and this past show was such a release for us,” Dolan wrote.

Didden said that the collaboration with HOME and Ward 2 Mutual Fund made performing extremely rewarding.

“Knowing that your music and efforts are making a concrete difference made the concert all the more rewarding,” Didden wrote. 

 
