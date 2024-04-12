Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

McCourt Graduate Students Join Top Rank of GU Finalists in Management Fellows Program

By Riley Flynn, Special to The HoyaApril 12, 2024
McCourt+Graduate+Students+Join+Top+Rank+of+GU+Finalists+in+Management+Fellows+Program
Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy

The U.S. federal government selected 15 Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy (MPP) graduate students and graduates as finalists for the Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) program, a highly competitive leadership program for students interested in careers in public service.

The MPP’s recent finalists join the 37 graduate student finalists from the School of Foreign Service (SFS) that the PMF also selected this year. Between its different schools, Georgetown has the highest number of finalists out of any educational institution. 

Briana Green, senior director of the MPP’s Office of Career Development and Alumni Engagement, said the PMF program offers valuable learning opportunities through its in-depth application process.

“I think it’s a great testament to the high level of education and training that our students get with respect to the types of work that the PMF program does,” Green told The Hoya. 

Green said the high volume of MPP students becoming PMF finalists this year — on top of the 54 Hoyas named finalists in 2023 — demonstrates the exceptional quality of Georgetown students’ applications.

“I think it speaks to the quality of our students,” Green said. “We tend to do very well every year with having finalists selected from the McCourt School into the program.” 

PMF aims to instill a passion for public service within the nation’s future government leaders. Since 1977, the program has offered graduate students two-year, full-time, paid fellowships at federal agencies; finalists work in jobs ranging from analysts to investigators and managers. 

PMF finalist Rachel Bogdan (GRD ’24) said she is excited to join an impressive group of fellow students in the program. 

“I have wanted to work for the federal government and continue my career in federal service for a long time, so I am really just excited about the opportunity to be a part of this,” Bogdan said.

“There’s so many learning experiences and training, and the other finalists are so impressive,” Bogdan added. “It’s really an honor.”

For prospective fellows, the two-round process requires an initial application — a questionnaire based on hypothetical scenarios, meant to resemble common government workplace situations — followed by a phone interview

Emma Ford (GRD ’24), another PMF finalist, said that the interview process is completely blind to encourage diversity in hiring

“The structure is a double-blind interview process where the people interviewing you know nothing about you, they’re not allowed to know any of your personal characteristics,” Ford said.

Green said the MPP aims to comprehensively prepare students for the PMF application through opportunities such as webinars, alumni sessions and specific interview preparation courses.

“We make sure that students know all of the ins and outs,” Green said. “We also talk to them about the requirements and how to go about completing the application.”

Bogdan said she received helpful support from the MPP during the PMF application process. 

“The Office of Career Services was really helpful, and we had some webinars about the program,” Bogdan said. “Once we got to the semifinalist stage, they connected us with some PMF alums just to talk more about the program and the opportunity and the process.”

Green said these successful results have come at a pivotal time for the MPP, coinciding with the school’s ongoing transition to its new downtown campus, the Capitol Campus, at 125 E Street NW.

“Being able to be closer to where things are happening in Washington, D.C., our students are having more access to federal government opportunities,” Green said. “That exposure, it just adds to the excitement of all the things that are going on this year.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate passed six resolutions, including bills to allow for digital campaigning, add debit dollars to meal plans and provide charging stations across campus, at its April 7 meeting, the last meeting of the semester.
GUSA Passes Elections, Dining, Charging Resolutions
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Financial intelligence industry professionals and anti-corruption advocates discussed the U.S.s money laundering problem and other aspects of illicit finance in the first annual Mody Colloquium on Illicit Finance and Corruption on April 4.
Industry Experts Talk Money Laundering in U.S. at First Annual Mody Colloquium
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | Lauinger Library hosted the third Edible Book Festival to unite the community with food and baked goods inspired by literature with judges and attendees voting on their favorites, giving awards to the winners and selecting a people’s choice award on April 8.
Edible Book Festival Celebrates Literature With Cakes, Community
Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy | The online Master’s of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program recently expanded internationally to welcome students from Canada, Mexico and Central and South America in an announcement March 28.
International Expansion of MSBA Program Commits to Institutional Inclusivity
Jack Willis / The Hoya | Flights into Washington may soon land at a newly-renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport if a cohort of House Republicans can pass their bill.
From Dulles to Donald: Republicans Move to Rename Virginia Airport
Jack Willis / The Hoya | Georgetown University students and faculty will join delegations from 13 other Catholic universities in traveling to Rome, Italy in October 2024 to attend a global meeting of members and clergy in the Catholic Church.
GU Delegation to Attend Catholic Synod in Rome
More in grad
Courtesy of Josephine Balistreri | The Jewish Student Association (JSA) hosted the Jewish Gala (JGala) March 15 at the historic National Union Building.
Annual Jewish Gala Returns to Off-Campus Venue
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | A recent Georgetown graduate curated a new exhibition in Lauinger Library on renowned Irish poet Paul Muldoon, which is open for viewing from March 1 to May 31.
An Irish Poet’s Landmark in Literature Revealed in New Lau 5 Poetry Exhibition
Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment Countersues Student for Defamation
Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment Countersues Student for Defamation
Former Professor Reveals Insight in Overlooked Natural Phenomenon: Tar Seeps
Former Professor Reveals Insight in Overlooked Natural Phenomenon: Tar Seeps
Inaugural GradGov Gala Gathers Over 1,000 Attendees
Inaugural GradGov Gala Gathers Over 1,000 Attendees
SFS Graduate Students Rank First in Presidential Management Fellows Program
More in News
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed legislation to curb DCs truancy rates April 3, on the heels of Council Members Robert White, Zachary Parker, and Charles Allens own legislation addressing attendance. || @ZacharyforWard5 on X
Lawmakers Propose Solutions Amid Citywide Truancy Crisis
DC voters may have the opportunity to participate in Ranked Choice Voting in future primary elections.
Ranked Choice Voting Clears Another Hurdle to Ballot Initiative, Paves Way for More Candidates in DC Primaries
Courtesy of DC History Center | The weekends 50th Annual D.C. History Conference kicked off with a conversation between two journalists from the Atlantic at the Letitia Woods Brown Memorial Lecture on April 4.
Opening Lecture Kicks Off 50th Annual DC History Conference
Yifu Ke/The Hoya | Biographer Jonathan Eig spoke about his new book King: A Life and how it gives a livelier account of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.s lived experience on April 3 in Riggs Library.
Biographer Jonathan Eig Discusses His New Book ‘King: A Life’
Courtesy of Steven Hansen | Georgetown students joined rallies on the steps of the Supreme Court on March 26 during a hearing about abortion medication that sparked continued dialogue from pro and anti-abortion students about abortion access on campus and beyond.
Georgetown Students Rally For and Against Restricted Access to Abortion Pill on Supreme Court Steps
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | A panel discussion hosted by the Institute of Politics and Public Service on April 4th moderated by Allegra Kirkland, the politics director at Teen Vogue, brought attention to the role of young voters in the upcoming presidential election and politician’s need to win this key demographic.
Panelists Emphasize Role of Young Voters in Upcoming Elections
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *