Eighteen Students Win GUSA Senate Elections

Eighteen students won election to the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate, according to results the GUSA Election Commission announced April 13.

The new senators will represent the Classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027, with six senators representing each class. They will serve for a year-long term, starting this week and ending in April 2025.

Chijioke Achebe (SFS ’25), Robert Della Bernarda (CAS ’25), John DiPierri (SFS ’25), George LeMieux (CAS ’25), Samuel Lovell (CAS ’25) and write-in Dua Mobin (CAS ’25), all incumbents, won election unopposed to the Class of 2025 seats.

For the Class of 2026 seats, incumbents Meriam Ahmad (SFS ’26), Dylan Davis (CAS ’26), Ethan Henshaw (CAS ’26) and Rhea Iyer (CAS ’26) and new candidates Ahmad Abuirshid (CAS ’26) and Tina Solki (MSB, SFS ’26) won election. Incumbent George Currie (CAS ’26) lost his seat, with new candidate Hassan Malik (SOH ’26) also losing and incumbent Yasin Khan (SFS ’26) declining to run again.

Evan Cornell (CAS ’27), Han Li (CAS ’27), Sienna Lipton (CAS ’27), Julia Revill (SFS ’27), Sahil Sud (SFS ’27) and Keatyn Wede (CAS ’27) won election to the six Class of 2027 seats. Incumbents Nico Santiago (CAS ’27) and Rai Hasen Masoud (SFS ’27) both lost their races for reelection.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.