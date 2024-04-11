Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Industry Experts Talk Money Laundering in U.S. at First Annual Mody Colloquium

By Caleigh Keating, Events Desk EditorApril 11, 2024

Financial intelligence and anti-corruption industry professionals stressed the grave extent of the United States’ money laundering problem and detailed extensive illicit financing networks at an April 4 colloquium held by Georgetown University’s Landegger Program in International Business Diplomacy (IBD). 

 

The Landegger Program, a School of Foreign Service (SFS) program that focuses on the intersection of international public and private sector activities, hosted its inaugural Mody Colloquium on Illicit Finance and Corruption, which centered on the theme “Professional Enablers of Illicit Finance.” At the event, Brian Nelson, the United States undersecretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, delivered a keynote event on money laundering in the American financial system and the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the issue, while a panel of private sector and non-profit industry professionals focused on illicit finance. 

 

Rodney Ludema, director of the Landegger Program and chair of the department of economics, said the Mody Colloquium can help prepare students for future careers by giving industry experts a platform to talk about the landscape of illicit finance.

 

“The mission of the IBD Program is to prepare students of international affairs for careers at the intersection of the public and private sectors,” Ludema said at the event. “Today’s event, the first annual Mody Symposium on Illicit Finance and Corruption, is meant to shine a spotlight on what we are doing here by bringing in experts in the field to talk about the latest developments in the fight against illicit finance.”

 

In his keynote address, Nelson said dangerous actors have historically used the American financial system for criminal activity. 

 

“For decades, we have seen a panoply of dangerous actors, from terrorist financiers to human traffickers, fraudsters and U.S. adversaries, taking advantage of regulatory gaps in our financial system to move dirty money through the United States,” Nelson said at the event. “That is why our regulatory agenda seeks to detect and deter illicit financial activity, address vulnerabilities that exist in our financial system and shield our economy from criminal exploitation.” 

 

Panelist Alexandra Gillies, director of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global investigative journalism organization, said ‘enabler’ firms that support illicit financing provide secrecy and protection for those looking to store so-called “dirty,” or illegally gained or utilized, money.

 

“What services are these enablers providing?” Gillies said at the event. “They were helping their oligarchs to avoid scrutiny, to keep their name off the paperwork. Basically, they were selling secrecy.” 

Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Financial intelligence industry professionals and anti-corruption advocates discussed the U.S.’s money laundering problem and other aspects of illicit finance in the first annual Mody Colloquium on Illicit Finance and Corruption on April 4.

Scott Greytak, director of advocacy at Transparency International U.S., a global anti-corruption advocacy organization working in over 100 countries, said officials who steal money invest considerable resources in protecting that money within Western financial systems, keeping their networks of corruption intact. 

 

“If you’re a corrupt official in another part of the world, and you’re stealing money from your people, you’re literally embezzling it, or you’re taking bribes to turn a blind eye to how they destroy your environment,” Greytak said at the event. “Those officials don’t want to keep that money under their mattress. They want it to grow and they want it to be safe. They want to move it into a Western financial system.”

 

“This isn’t just folks who are taking a bribe or embezzling some money,” Greytak added. “This is literally the money that keeps networks like Putin’s oligarch network together.” 

 

According to a 2022 report by the Tax Justice Network, a tax transparency advocacy group focusing on tax avoidance, competition and havens, the United States is the number one location for money laundering. The United States accounts for nearly 6% of the world’s financial secrecy, or the use of financial mechanisms by corporations and criminals to hide their assets and evade the law.

 

Panelist Tom Firestone, a financial crime litigator, said the United States’ rigorous standards for prosecuting money laundering crimes offer a strong safety net against illicit financial practices.

 

“Courts, juries, prosecutors look at all the telltale signs that somebody is dealing in dirty money, and that is the basis for criminal prosecution,” Firestone said. 

 

Nelson said that private, nonprofit and governmental organizations should work together to deter illicit financing and corruption. 

 

“When we work together, we can be more effective in our common goal of protecting the U.S. financial system,” Nelson said.

 

“Our message is very clear: The United States is not a haven for dirty money, criminals cannot abuse America’s thriving housing market or investment advising sector for nefarious purposes and our financial system cannot create a corporate ecosystem that facilitates crime,” he added.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | Lauinger Library hosted the third Edible Book Festival to unite the community with food and baked goods inspired by literature with judges and attendees voting on their favorites, giving awards to the winners and selecting a people’s choice award on April 8.
Edible Book Festival Celebrates Literature With Cakes, Community
Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy | The online Master’s of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program recently expanded internationally to welcome students from Canada, Mexico and Central and South America in an announcement March 28.
International Expansion of MSBA Program Commits to Institutional Inclusivity
Jack Willis / The Hoya | Flights into Washington may soon land at a newly-renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport if a cohort of House Republicans can pass their bill.
From Dulles to Donald: Republicans Move to Rename Virginia Airport
Jack Willis / The Hoya | Georgetown University students and faculty will join delegations from 13 other Catholic universities in traveling to Rome, Italy in October 2024 to attend a global meeting of members and clergy in the Catholic Church.
GU Delegation to Attend Catholic Synod in Rome
Yifu Ke/The Hoya | Biographer Jonathan Eig spoke about his new book King: A Life and how it gives a livelier account of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.s lived experience on April 3 in Riggs Library.
Biographer Jonathan Eig Discusses His New Book ‘King: A Life’
Courtesy of Steven Hansen | Georgetown students joined rallies on the steps of the Supreme Court on March 26 during a hearing about abortion medication that sparked continued dialogue from pro and anti-abortion students about abortion access on campus and beyond.
Georgetown Students Rally For and Against Restricted Access to Abortion Pill on Supreme Court Steps
More in events
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Fashion and private equity executives gave career advice and discussed investment tactics at a conversation hosted by the McDonough School of Business (MSB) on April 3.
Fashion and Private Equity Executives Discuss Investment, Career Paths
Mia Abatecola/The Hoya | Writers discussed themes of displacement, disability, war and incarceration and students preformed at the Lannan Literacy Festival, themed The Writer in the World, from March 19 to 21.
Lannan Literary Festival Highlights Experiences of Writers from All Backgrounds
Joshua Chilmaid/The Hoya | Real estate investor Ron Kravit (GSB 79) discussed the downturn and future of commercial real estate in the Steers Center for Global Real Estates annual McBride Lecture on March 18.
Annual McBride Lecture Examines Commercial Real Estate Crisis
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | A panel of human rights specialists shared career experiences and human rights progress at an annual human rights summit, centered around the theme of Working Towards Justice: Human Rights in the 21st Century on March 15.
Human Rights Industry Professionals Discuss Career Paths, Progress in Annual Summit
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Journalist Kara Swisher (SFS ’84) discussed the dangers and evolution of the internet and her professional journey as a pioneering technology reporter in a March 14 conversation in Gaston Hall.
Journalist, Georgetown Graduate Talks Evolution and Dangers of Technology
Courtesy of Georgetown University Womens Center Instagram (@guwomenscenter) | Campus community members discussed the intersection of rage and gender in a Rage Dialogue hosted by the Georgetown University Womens Center and led by African American Studies Department chair LaMonda Horton-Stallings on March 12.
Discussion: Channeling Rage Through a Feminist Lens
More in News
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed legislation to curb DCs truancy rates April 3, on the heels of Council Members Robert White, Zachary Parker, and Charles Allens own legislation addressing attendance. || @ZacharyforWard5 on X
Lawmakers Propose Solutions Amid Citywide Truancy Crisis
DC voters may have the opportunity to participate in Ranked Choice Voting in future primary elections.
Ranked Choice Voting Clears Another Hurdle to Ballot Initiative, Paves Way for More Candidates in DC Primaries
Courtesy of DC History Center | The weekends 50th Annual D.C. History Conference kicked off with a conversation between two journalists from the Atlantic at the Letitia Woods Brown Memorial Lecture on April 4.
Opening Lecture Kicks Off 50th Annual DC History Conference
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | A panel discussion hosted by the Institute of Politics and Public Service on April 4th moderated by Allegra Kirkland, the politics director at Teen Vogue, brought attention to the role of young voters in the upcoming presidential election and politician’s need to win this key demographic.
Panelists Emphasize Role of Young Voters in Upcoming Elections
Courtesy of (No) Pressure Creatives | (No) Pressure Creatives, an original Asian American musical production group at Georgetown University, brought its second production, “Autumn Leaves,” discussing themes of generational trauma and immigrant life in the United States.
(No) Pressure Creatives Holds Second Asian American Musical, ‘Autumn Leaves’
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | Mark Milley, Distinguished Fellow in Residence and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned of military politicization and global threats to national security in the Georgetown University Lecture Fund’s annual Michael Jurist Lecture April 2, discussing the Russia-Ukraine War and tensions with China.
Jurist Lecture: Retired General Milley Warns of Foreign, Domestic Challenges
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *