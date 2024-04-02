Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

President DeGioia Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza, Return of Hostages

By Jack WillisApril 2, 2024

Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95) commemorated various religious holidays with a call for access to humanitarian aid in the Middle East, the return of hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in an April 1 email to the Georgetown community.

DeGioia said his call for a humanitarian response comes during a sacred time in the Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Hindu faiths.

“In the Middle East, it begins with access to humanitarian aid, the return of the hostages, and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” DeGioia wrote in the email. “And we must recognize that so much more will be required if we can support the choices of life…reconciliation…justice…relationship…dialogue.’”

The email also included quotes from the writings of Catholic religious leaders — including Pope Francis and Father Arturo Sosa, S.J. — about the dire state of Gaza.

“Yesterday, in his Easter Message, Pope Francis reminded us that ‘Peace is never made with arms, but with outstretched hands and open hearts,’” DeGioia wrote.

Over the past six weeks, four soldiers from the Israeli military have spoken at Georgetown in two separate events, both of which sparked protests.

DeGioia said he recognizes the personal impact of the Israel-Hamas war on members of the university community.

“For a Georgetown community built on a belief in the mutually reinforcing encounter across faiths, this is a season of hope, of possibilities,” DeGioia wrote. “And it is a moment in which so many in our world are suffering — suffering that is felt deeply, here, in our Georgetown community.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Georgetown University Declines to Voluntarily Recognize Resident Assistants’ Union
Georgetown University Declines to Voluntarily Recognize Resident Assistants’ Union
Catherine Alaimo and Jack Willis / The Hoya | Rudy Rochman, the fourth Israeli soldier to speak at Georgetown this semester, condemned antisemitism and called for Israeli-Palestinian coexistence amid protests inside and outside of the event.
Students Protest as IDF Soldier Speaks on Gaza, Campus Dialogue
A coalition of resident assistants (RAs) delivered a petition to the university requesting voluntary recognition of their union status.
Georgetown Resident Assistants File for Union Representation, Call on University to Voluntarily Grant Union Status
Courtesy of Josephine Balistreri | The Jewish Student Association (JSA) hosted the Jewish Gala (JGala) March 15 at the historic National Union Building.
Annual Jewish Gala Returns to Off-Campus Venue
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | A recent Georgetown graduate curated a new exhibition in Lauinger Library on renowned Irish poet Paul Muldoon, which is open for viewing from March 1 to May 31.
An Irish Poet’s Landmark in Literature Revealed in New Lau 5 Poetry Exhibition
Mia Abatecola/The Hoya | Writers discussed themes of displacement, disability, war and incarceration and students preformed at the Lannan Literacy Festival, themed The Writer in the World, from March 19 to 21.
Lannan Literary Festival Highlights Experiences of Writers from All Backgrounds
More in News
Meet The Hoya's New Website
NPS to Cut Down 158 Cherry Trees in Rehabilitation of Tidal Basin Wall
NPS to Cut Down 158 Cherry Trees in Rehabilitation of Tidal Basin Wall
Courtesy of @gumuslimlife | Georgetown University hosted its first lighting ceremony for the celebration of Ramadan on Mar. 13, becoming the first university to host a Ramadan lighting ceremony.
Georgetown Celebrates Ramadan with Lighting Ceremony
Joshua Chilmaid/The Hoya | Real estate investor Ron Kravit (GSB 79) discussed the downturn and future of commercial real estate in the Steers Center for Global Real Estates annual McBride Lecture on March 18.
Annual McBride Lecture Examines Commercial Real Estate Crisis
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | A panel of human rights specialists shared career experiences and human rights progress at an annual human rights summit, centered around the theme of Working Towards Justice: Human Rights in the 21st Century on March 15.
Human Rights Industry Professionals Discuss Career Paths, Progress in Annual Summit
Georgetown University Law Center professors Professor David Cole and Professor Neal Katyal made history as the first two GULC professors to argue opposite sides of a Supreme Court case on Mar. 18 with NRA v. Vullo.
Georgetown Law Professors Argue Before Supreme Court, Debate First Amendment Rights
More in News - Top
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The Georgetown University community recognized the four winners of the President’s Awards for Distinguished Scholar-Teachers, an award that honors full-time faculty members’ research and role as a professor, announced March 15 and honored March 19 at the Spring Faculty Convocation.
Georgetown President Awards Four Distinguished Professors for Classroom Contributions, Research
Courtesy of Georgetown University | Frank McCourt Jr., founding donor for the McCourt School of Public Policy, called for safer online platforms and warned of the dangerous power of digital platforms in a book talk with journalist Norah O’Donnell (COL ’95, GRD ’03) on March 18, focusing on the importance of taking action and working collectively to create a better digital world.
McCourt School Namesake, CBS News Anchor Talk Dangers of Big Tech
Courtesy of Rep. Jamaal Bowman | Congress voted to ban TikTok, a popular social media platform in the form of short 10-15 second videos, Mar. 13, raising various reactions from Georgetown students and content creators, including dismay, indifference, and skepticism.
TikTok Ban May Cost Georgetown Creators Their Side Hustles
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Journalist Kara Swisher (SFS ’84) discussed the dangers and evolution of the internet and her professional journey as a pioneering technology reporter in a March 14 conversation in Gaston Hall.
Journalist, Georgetown Graduate Talks Evolution and Dangers of Technology
Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative to Receive $963,000 Through Government Funding
Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative to Receive $963,000 Through Government Funding
Lauren Seibel/The Hoya | Georgetown University Coalition for Workers’ Rights (GCWR) hosted a workers’ appreciation event for students on campus to build relationships with workers and for workers to receive information about their union-guaranteed rights and protections through a one-pager distributed at the event.
GU Coalition for Workers’ Rights Hosts Worker Appreciation Event, Calls for Student Support
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *