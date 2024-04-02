President DeGioia Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza, Return of Hostages

Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95) commemorated various religious holidays with a call for access to humanitarian aid in the Middle East, the return of hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in an April 1 email to the Georgetown community.

DeGioia said his call for a humanitarian response comes during a sacred time in the Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Hindu faiths.

“In the Middle East, it begins with access to humanitarian aid, the return of the hostages, and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” DeGioia wrote in the email. “And we must recognize that so much more will be required if we can support the choices of life…reconciliation…justice…relationship…dialogue.’”

The email also included quotes from the writings of Catholic religious leaders — including Pope Francis and Father Arturo Sosa, S.J. — about the dire state of Gaza.

“Yesterday, in his Easter Message, Pope Francis reminded us that ‘Peace is never made with arms, but with outstretched hands and open hearts,’” DeGioia wrote.

Over the past six weeks, four soldiers from the Israeli military have spoken at Georgetown in two separate events, both of which sparked protests.

DeGioia said he recognizes the personal impact of the Israel-Hamas war on members of the university community.

“For a Georgetown community built on a belief in the mutually reinforcing encounter across faiths, this is a season of hope, of possibilities,” DeGioia wrote. “And it is a moment in which so many in our world are suffering — suffering that is felt deeply, here, in our Georgetown community.”