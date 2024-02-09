Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
The Student News Site of Georgetown University

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
The Student News Site of Georgetown University

The Hoya
The Student News Site of Georgetown University

The Hoya

Georgia Secretary of State Speaks on Future of Election Security in America

By Joshua Chilmaid, Special to The HoyaFebruary 9, 2024
@gupolitics | Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Georgetown community about trust in elections and the outcome of presidential elections in an event hosted by the McCourt School Institute of Politics and Public Service on Feb. 7.

Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state of Georgia, spoke about his experience overseeing presidential elections and his predictions for the future of U.S. politics at a Feb. 7 event. 

The event, titled “Trust in Elections,” was hosted by the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service (GU Politics) and featured a moderated discussion about Raffensperger’s work to ensure election accuracy in Georgia. Raffensperger garnered national attention in the wake of the 2020 election after refusing former President Donald Trump’s orders to overturn Georgia’s election results.

Since the 2020 election, Raffensperger has worked to improve election administration, security and access at a time when Republican voters are concerned about the validity of voter counts. Raffensperger said this public mistrust in elections is a threat to American democracy. 

“Trust is the gold standard of this work,” Raffensperger said at the event. “Accessibility with security, building trust — I think that’s what really pulls our social fabric back together.”

Raffensperger discussed Trump’s requests to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. On Jan. 2, 2021, Trump called Raffensperger and asked him to find 11,780 votes to overturn Biden’s win in Georgia. 

Raffensperger said he knew the call with Trump would be significant within the context of the 2020 election and Biden’s 0.23% margin of victory against Trump. 

“It wasn’t something I was looking forward to,” Raffensperger said. “Somewhere, the hopeful part of me said, if I have this call with the president and give the data, he’d say, ‘Oh, that’s why I came up short.’”

Raffensperger said the Trump administration’s concerns over voter fraud were unfounded, with Trump supporters claiming widespread underage voting during the election. 

“I believe that fraud, nationwide, is not as large as people think it is,” Raffensperger said. “There weren’t 66,000 underage voters. There were zero. There weren’t thousands of felons. There was less than 74.”

Raffensperger said he believed the COVID-19 pandemic and the laborious process of verifying absentee ballots caused major disruptions, which led to the rise of election-denying conspiracy theories in 2020. 

“Time is not your friend in the election space,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensberger said Trump and his allies also tried to rile Republican voters into protesting election results with lies about illegal voting, while Raffensperger’s team tried to lead with facts.

“They just kept on doubling down, doubling down and all they really were doing was just stirring up people and creating all this anger that somehow something could happen,” Raffensperger said. “We just continued to go out there and talk to people and let them know this is what happened.”

Since 2020, Georgia has changed its laws, aiming to improve election security by requiring photo ID for absentee mail-in voting, checking citizenship and updating voter rolls. 

Raffensperger said these laws will increase voters’ confidence in election security.

“We think that having photo ID gives all of you confidence,” Raffensperger said. “We’re trying to elevate confidence, and photo ID builds trust. Accuracy will never be closer.”

Other law changes included instituting no-excuse absentee voting, early voting and election day voting, which Raffensperger said would increase voting accessibility, another of his chief goals.

“We give the voters an option, which we think is a good thing, but it also gives the county election officials a pressure relief valve,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said that if the Trump campaign team wins the upcoming election, in Georgia or nationwide, he would remain confident in the election system. 

“If they win, they will win fair and square, and if they lose, they’ll lose fair and square,” Raffensperger said.“It’s as simple as that.”

Raffensperger said he will work to continue encouraging trust in elections and creating secure elections in Georgia.

“I will continue to be the person I’ve been,” Raffensperger said. “I’ll continue to talk respectfully, with the facts. And I’m going to do what I need to do, which is follow the law and follow the Constitution.”

Raffensperger said fidelity to the Constitution is a civic duty.

“People have fought and died for our freedom,” Raffensperger said. “Honor their sacrifice by just doing your job. At the end of the day, the beautiful thing is when you do your job, you will be able to look in the mirror at yourself for the rest of your life because you know you’ve done the right thing.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Maren Fagan and Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | More than a dozen students protested in front of the Healey Family Student Center (HFSC) in a pro-Palestine rally that coincided with Senior Parents and Family weekend calling on Georgetown to divest from companies that support Israel on Feb. 2.
SJP Urges University to Divest from Companies Supporting Israel in Rally During Parents Weekend
Students Celebrate Community, Honor Diversity During Black History Month
Students Celebrate Community, Honor Diversity During Black History Month
@guagainstsb | In a Feb. 6 proposal, Georgetown Students Against Starbucks (GSAS) formally requested to university administration that Georgetown terminate its contract with the on-campus Starbucks and divest from its stock share in the corporation due to allegations of union busting against the coffee chain.
Georgetown Students Continue Fight to Kick Starbucks Off Campus
The Inaugural Executive Director of the Knight-Georgetown institute, Dr. Alissa Cooper, started on Feb. 5, leading the Institute in its exploration of the intersection of technology and policy.
Knight-Georgetown Institute Announces Inaugural Executive Director
Givenchy Regional President Speaks at GRLA Event
Givenchy Regional President Speaks at GRLA Event
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | A cappella groups from Georgetown University and other nearby colleges performed in the 50th annual Cherry Tree Massacre a cappella show hosted by the Georgetown Chimes Feb. 2 in Gaston Hall, during Senior Parents and Family Weekend.
Georgetown Chimes Dedicate 50th Cherry Tree Massacre to Lost Chimes Members
More in events
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The ambassador to the United States from Poland and first secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine joined experts and Georgetown University faculty to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian War, discussing the documentation of Russia war crimes and path to holding perpetrators accountable, at an event in Riggs Library on Feb. 7.
Representatives from Poland, Ukraine Discuss Russian War Crimes, Mark Second Anniversary of War in Ukraine
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | Xóchitl Gálvez, opposition candidate in the Mexican presidential election, visited Georgetown University as part of her U.S. tour to discuss the biggest issues facing Mexico, including security and renewable energy, Feb. 5.
Mexican Opposition Candidate Discusses Migration, Energy
Nola Goodwin/The Hoya | Economist and CEO of World Data lab Wolfgang Fengler spoke at a webinar on global demographic changes as part of the School of Continuing Studies (SCS) Drivers of Geopolitical Insecurity Seminar Series on Feb. 7.
World Data Lab CEO Talks Demographic Changes, Geopolitics
Local zero-waste store owner Rini Saha spoke to members of Georgetown GREEN about sustainability and the dangers of plastic and related chemicals.
Georgetown GREEN Hosts Local Zero Waste Store Owner
Georgetown Scholars Program Celebrates First-Generation, Low-Income Students During GSProud Week
Georgetown Scholars Program Celebrates First-Generation, Low-Income Students During GSProud Week
Panelists Present On COP27 Results, Future of Climate Change
Panelists Present On COP27 Results, Future of Climate Change
More in News
Music Artist Discusses Disability Culture During Intersectionality Series Finale
Music Artist Discusses Disability Culture During Intersectionality Series Finale
Former DC City Council Member Michael Brown, a controversial figure in DC politics who pled guilty to federal bribery charges in 2013, has announced his candidacy against incumbent Eleanor Holmes Norton in the June House Delegate primary election.
Former D.C. Council Member Challenges Longtime D.C. Congresswoman in 2024 Election
Global Trade Keynote: Sen. Chris Coons Talks Regulations, Sustainability
Global Trade Keynote: Sen. Chris Coons Talks Regulations, Sustainability
Nearly two dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested for blocking D.C. traffic while demanding a cease-fire and an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza at a Feb. 1 protest. From Instagram @dmvpym
Police Arrest Protestors Calling for Ceasefire in Gaza for Blocking DC Roads
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | Six professors from different universities discussed the role of Black women’s influence and participation in the field of politics during a Feb. 5 panel co-hosted by the government department, department of African American studies and women’s and gender studies.
Panel: Professors Discuss Research, Role of Black Women in Politics
Nola Goodwin/The Hoya | Four poets of African heritage joined a poetry reading on Feb. 7 hosted by the Lannan Center to discuss African culture and the modern impact of colonialism as a Georgetown event for Black History Month.
Black Poets Talk Heritage, Share Work
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *