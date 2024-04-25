Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Bachelor Appreciation Club for Hoyas Hosts First-Ever Georgetown Bachelorette

By Kate Hwang, Student Life Desk EditorApril 25, 2024
Sydney+Carroll+%7C+Georgetown+University+Bachelor+Appreciation+Club+Hoyas+%28BACH%29+created+the+university%E2%80%99s+first-ever+live+%E2%80%9CThe+Bachelorette%E2%80%9D-inspired+show+April+22.+
Sydney Carroll
Sydney Carroll | Georgetown University Bachelor Appreciation Club Hoyas (BACH) created the university’s first-ever live “The Bachelorette”-inspired show April 22.

Georgetown University Bachelor Appreciation Club Hoyas (BACH), a student club that follows the reality dating shows “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” created the university’s first-ever live “The Bachelorette”-inspired show April 22

BACH, which hosts numerous “The Bachelor”-themed viewing parties and bonding events on campus, created the first Georgetown “The Bachelor” show in 2023, expanding to “The Bachelorette” this year. The show saw Jess Solomon (MSB ’25) and seven contestants compete in a series of “The Bachelorette”-inspired events for two hours in the Intercultural Center (ICC) Auditorium. 

Katie Rose (CAS ’25), the main producer of the show and founder of BACH, described Georgetown’s “Bachelorette” as a combination of a pageant show and speed dating event. 

Solomon said she decided to interview for Georgetown’s “Bachelorette” upon hearing about her friends’ positive reactions. 

“Many of my friends were in the show last year and had incredibly positive experiences,” Solomon wrote to The Hoya. “After being encouraged by my friends to apply, I saw the opportunity as something fun and different than my everyday life.”

Carlos Rueda (CAS ’24) received the final rose after numerous rounds of elimination. 

Rueda said that the show was a fun way to share his personality, although the event became contentious as contestants continued to be eliminated.

“I had a blast. I really put myself out there with this one,” Rueda told The Hoya. “One of my friends organizes the Bachelorette, and originally I was just gonna drop once they had enough people, but I stuck around with it and I had a good time. It was really fun — I enjoyed sharing some of my personality with everybody there.”

Solomon said that she greatly enjoyed her time on the show and being on stage. 

“Beyond the logistics, the show was absolutely hilarious and I had so much fun being on stage. I spent more time laughing than anything else!” Solomon wrote.

Sydney Carroll | Georgetown University Bachelor Appreciation Club Hoyas (BACH) created the university’s first-ever live “The Bachelorette”-inspired show April 22. (Sydney Carroll)

The show began with each bachelor making a “limo,” or grand entrance into the auditorium inspired by how contestants begin their time on “The Bachelorette.” From dancing on stage to fake fist-fighting another contestant, each round concluded when a set number of bachelors — who did not receive a rose — were eliminated. 

Rueda said his favorite part of the show was his limo entrance, in which he played music on a speaker and danced his way onto the stage.

“I think my walk in was probably my favorite part. I walked in with ‘Después de la Playa’ by Bad Bunny playing. I had a speaker in my hand,” Rueda said. “I walked up there, did my thing, did a little dance and then gave the bachelorette, Jess Solomon, a little twirl.”

“I thought it was a good time. I think the people enjoyed it. Differentiated myself a little bit and had a good time in the process,” Rueda said. 

Rose said the preparation process was extensive, so it was incredible to see the show come together.

“It’s kind of surreal when I think of, ‘Oh my God, that happened.’ It is so stressful and a lot of work, insane amounts of work,” Rose told The Hoya. “People will have no idea how much work goes on behind the scenes, like more than anyone would realize.”

“The day of the show comes and then you’re basically like not sleeping or eating because you’re just so focused on getting everything ready.”

Layal El-Ayoubi (SFS ’27), who helped to produce the show, said that her favorite part of the show was watching the contestants execute their “limo” entrances.

“My favorite part would probably be when we were with the guys backstage, preparing them for like, because we planned out all the limo entrances in advance, stuff like that. Just seeing them represent themselves well,” El-Ayoubi told The Hoya. 

The second round started with each bachelor giving a slideshow presentation about their personality to help Solomon get to know the contestants. 

The third round required the contestant’s “Hometown,” or friends to speak on behalf of them, based on the “Hometown” episodes of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” The following round included contestants answering questions from Solomon and her friends from the audience.

El-Ayoubi said that preparing was a hectic process, but it was exciting for her to see the production come together.

“I would say that it was a really kind of hectic, fast-paced process,” El-Ayoubi said. “A lot of it was directing some of the limo entrances and the staging, which was really exciting and action packed as you got to see the show, and providing some moral support to the guys. They’re awesome and I’m glad that they had the courage to put themselves out there. 

Sami Levick (CAS ’27), an attendee of the show, said that she found the show entertaining and was impressed by the overall production.

“I was very entertained by the show. I thought it was very well produced and organized,” Levick told The Hoya. “I had a good time. I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I’m not somebody who watches ‘The Bachelor,’ but really enjoyed the live show.”

Solomon said that the show’s banter and support from friends made her experience meaningful. 

“The banter was ridiculous, and I am so grateful for my friend’s love and support — it was truly a surreal and delightful experience,” Solomon wrote.
