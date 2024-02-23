Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issue
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Capstone MBA Course Propels MSB to Top Business School Rankings

By Kate Hwang, Graduate Desk EditorFebruary 23, 2024
Capstone+MBA+Course+Propels+MSB+to+Top+Business+School+Rankings

A global nonprofit organization that recognizes excellence in business education ranked Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business (MSB) within its Top 26 institutions on Feb 13.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) created its Innovations That Inspire program to award institutions with superior business education based on the program’s attention to innovation, creativity, global mindset, social responsibility and opportunity for hands-on experience. The program specifically recognized Georgetown’s MSB for its first-year MBA Leadership Communication course’s final assignment known as the MBA Executive Challenge, in which students interact with alumni to simulate professional business settings.

Evelyn Williams, founder of the Executive Challenge and teaching professor of management at Georgetown’s MSB, said that the MBA Executive Challenge is a gift to students as it compels them to problem solve in real-world simulations and challenges them to innovate.

“The MBA Executive Challenge demonstrates what is possible when we pair business concepts with real-world application, and we are proud to be recognized by AACSB International as a school that is leveraging innovation to deliver programs of impact. We are grateful to our entire community of faculty, staff, alumni, and Leadership Fellows, who make this day-long role-play competition a success for our students, year after year,” Williams wrote to The Hoya.

Over the course of a day, students in the Executive Challenge receive and simulate a business scenario with a team of six students in front of alumni judges, using innovation to create and implement a successful case strategy. The program first began in the spring of 2017 and is active at University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and Stanford University.

Andrés Romero (GRD ’19), a graduate who serves as a case manager, said the challenge is a unique opportunity for all MSB master’s students as it is hands-on and interactive, providing participants with the opportunity to talk to case managers like him to gain a deeper understanding of business.

“During the day the case manager leads each of the simulations, but my favorite part is the debrief session at the end of the day where alumni and students reflect on the experience and share what it meant to them,” Romero wrote to The Hoya.

Courtesy of Chris Ferenzi | The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a global non-profit organization that recognizes excelling in business education, ranked Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business (MSB) within its Top 26 institutions on Feb 13.

Romero said that as a former student participant in the MBA Executive Challenge, the event gives him a means of giving back to the Georgetown community by bringing real-life experiences and expertise to the next generation of students’ learning.

 “The MBA Executive Challenge was my favorite and most valuable learning experience as a student. Now as case room manager, I see it as a way to give back and to share with other members of the community,” Romero wrote. 

The MBA Executive Challenge attracts over 100 graduate judges, which helps to make the challenge multigenerational and provide students with necessary skills in the business world.

“I learned a lot from the experience when I participated as a student, but every year that I came back I have continued to learn a lot from my peers and the MBA students,” Romero wrote.

Juliana Olm, assistant dean of strategy & operations for the MBA program and one of the directors of the Executive Challenge, said that this hands-on, case-study-based assignment replaces the traditional final exam and allows students to interact with CEOs and Georgetown alumni within the business field. 

“We’re really excited to first bring this innovation to our students, give them the opportunity to develop skills and also be bringing a new trend around the world. Exams are very important, but there’s some specific skills that are important to be hands-on,” Olm said. 

“It’s a very innovative idea for transforming the way students take exams. How can you learn leadership communication if it’s not acting on leadership?” Olm added.

According to Romero, the MBA Executive Challenge is a special experience for all students as it gives them a chance to work closely with alumni in a real-life business scenario. He said both students and alumni alike have something to take away from the event as it causes people to self-reflect and experience business in action.

“It is so special because it is a transformative event for all participants. From the alumni to the students, to the case room managers, everyone gets something from the event,” Romero wrote.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Harvard University Press | Georgetown English professor and American Studies director Brian Hochman won the international Security Studies Network 2023 book prize for his book “The Listeners: A History of Wiretapping in the United States,” as announced by the English department on Feb. 15.
Professor Wins Security Studies Book Prize
GU Politics | GU Politics will have five new members of their advisory board, including Cristόbal Alex, Patti Solis Doyle, Mike Dubke, Katie Harbath and Katie Walsh Shields, join the 13 other members who include four previous Fellows, according to a Feb. 14 press release.
GU Politics Advisory Board Gains Five New Members
Researchers and Chinese Activists Discuss Free Speech Repression in US Higher Education
Researchers and Chinese Activists Discuss Free Speech Repression in US Higher Education
Haan Jun Lee/The Hoya | Georgetown Students Against Starbucks (GSAS) hosted union workers at a Feb. 22 panel followed by a rally in Red Square to call on Georgetown University to end its contract with Aramark, the university’s primary food service provider which has a license agreement with Starbucks, which has received nationwide criticism for union busting.
Georgetown Students Against Starbucks Hosts Union Workers, Holds Rally to Remove Starbucks from Campus
@ashleyhayek/X | The Georgetown Heckler has faced criticism after members drew butts on their foreheads in Red Square on Feb. 14, in celebration of what they called “Ass Wednesday.”
Satirical Rendering of Ash Wednesday as ‘Ass Wednesday’ Draws Pushback
Georgetown University / Student interns, faculty members and graduate data fellows will now be able to help analyze the 2024 elections, including the primaries and general election, as part of a collaboration between Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy (MPP) and Decision Desk (DDHQ), an election results reporting website and service.
Decision Desk HQ Selects McCourt School as 2024 Election Hub
More in News
A Washington, D.C. man shot three police officers while resisting arrest on animal cruelty grounds in a standoff lasting approximately 13 hours Feb. 14.
DC Police Standoff Sees Three Officers Shot, 31 Dogs Rescued
Roundtable Discussion Marks Continued Fight for LGBTQ+ Inclusive Housing
Nola Goodwin/The Hoya | Author Orit Avishai, a professor of sociology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Fordham University, discussed her book “Queer Judaism: LGBT Activism and the Remaking of Jewish Orthodoxy in Israel” during a Feb 20 book talk hosted by the Center for Jewish Civilization (CJC).
Author Talks Queerness, Ethnography Within the Jewish Orthodox Community
Ward 6 Residents Petition to Recall Councilmember
Ward 6 Residents Petition to Recall Councilmember
Two climate protesters were arrested after pouring red dust on themselves and the encasement holding the original copy of the U.S. Constitution in the National Archives’ rotunda Feb. 14.
Climate Activists Protest at National Archives, Cover Constitution Display With Dust
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II/Wiki Commons | General Mark A. Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, being the top adviser to the President and highest-ranking military official, will join the SFS Security Studies Program as a distinguished fellow in residence beginning this semester, according to a Feb. 13 press release.
General Milley to Join SFS as Distinguished Fellow in Residence
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *