Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issue
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

SFS Graduate Students Rank First in Presidential Management Fellows Program

By Luke Suko, Special to The HoyaFebruary 23, 2024

The Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) program, a prestigious nationwide fellowship offered by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, announced that 37 Georgetown University School of Foreign Service (SFS) graduate students had been selected as finalists Feb. 8.

Founded in 1977, the PMF is a highly competitive government-run leadership development program open to graduate students across the United States. The program is meant to instill a passion for public service in future government leaders from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.

Individuals accepted as finalists can be matched with a variety of government jobs ranging from analysts to investigators and managers for a two-year salaried fellowship. 

Sarah Iskander (MSFS ’24), a graduate student selected as a finalist, said that the PMF helped her take an important first step toward finding a career in the federal government.

“I met mentors in the government who told me that if you want to work in the federal government, the PMF is the way to go,” Iskander told The Hoya. “It’s one of the most prestigious government fellowships in the nation.”

According to its website, the PMF program received 7,193 applicants from institutions across the United States in 2024. Of those, only 825 were chosen as finalists. With over sixty individuals selected, Georgetown University comprises the highest number of finalists out of any educational institution. It is also a record high for the SFS with 37 selected students. 

Elizabeth Boesen, a Georgetown career advisor who works closely with various fellowships, said she considers PMF to be the most major graduate student program she works with and helps students with their applications.

“I started at Georgetown around ten years ago and have really tried to build out contacts with PMFs and built up resources like worksheets on how to answer the interview questions,” Boesen said.

Boesen also acknowledged that the PMF application process is hard to decipher at times and that preparation can only go so far.

“The PMF process is kind of elusive and not transparent, so at the end of the day it’s sometimes confusing why some people are in and some people are not,” Boesen said.

Boesen added that she considers one of the greatest benefits for finalists to be the leadership development that PMF can provide.

“It’s leadership development, and it’s a kind of exposure and a vote of confidence that you have potential as a leader. That’s what they’re looking for in the assessment,” Boesen said.

Applicants to the PMF faced a two-stage interview process. The PMF first hosted an online questionnaire to determine the semifinalists, which was followed by a phone interview. The finalists were chosen based on their resumes and responses to questions.

Iskander credited Georgetown and the high caliber of student culture with the success of the 37 SFS finalists.

“It definitely validated my decision to come to Georgetown, but it’s a testament to the caliber of students here and our commitment to public service,” Iskander said.

Dahlia Peterson (SSP ’22), another student chosen as a finalist, said many of the application questions are based on realistic scenarios one might find in the workplace. She also said that the interview is completely blind to encourage diversity in hiring.

“You are not allowed to say your name or where you went to school, so they don’t introduce any biases into the process,” Peterson told The Hoya. 

Sarah Nevin, another Georgetown PMF finalist, agreed that the PMF selects diverse applicants, giving each person an opportunity to demonstrate their unique skills and interests.

“For something like this, it’s cool because of the 800 people that were selected as finalists, not everyone has the same interests as you. You and I could probably have different interests, and you might not apply for a civil engineering position, but maybe I would,” Nevin said to The Hoya. “They’ve done a good job at diversifying the kind of applicants they want.” 

Peterson said the fellowship is an impactful way for young professionals to make a difference in both policy and governmental fields.

“If you have a drive to serve in government and you want to help lead and shape how policy is made, or just in general to serve your country, I’d highly encourage you to apply,” Peterson said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Maddie Fouberg/The Hoya | The Middle East Studies Association of North America’s (MESA) new relocation to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service’s (SFS) Center for Contemporary Arab Studies (CCAS) expands Middle East studies at Georgetown through increased interaction with field experts.
Premier Middle East Studies Nonprofit Relocates Headquarters to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service
Nursing Professor Named Fulbright Egypt Specialist
Capstone MBA Course Propels MSB to Top Business School Rankings
Capstone MBA Course Propels MSB to Top Business School Rankings
Harvard University Press | Georgetown English professor and American Studies director Brian Hochman won the international Security Studies Network 2023 book prize for his book “The Listeners: A History of Wiretapping in the United States,” as announced by the English department on Feb. 15.
Professor Wins Security Studies Book Prize
GU Politics | GU Politics will have five new members of their advisory board, including Cristόbal Alex, Patti Solis Doyle, Mike Dubke, Katie Harbath and Katie Walsh Shields, join the 13 other members who include four previous Fellows, according to a Feb. 14 press release.
GU Politics Advisory Board Gains Five New Members
Researchers and Chinese Activists Discuss Free Speech Repression in US Higher Education
Researchers and Chinese Activists Discuss Free Speech Repression in US Higher Education
More in grad
Lauren Doherty/The Hoya | The Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy (MPP) announced the 2024 inaugural class of visiting fellows in their Tech and Public Policy (TPP) program last January, featuring an AI expert in the Department of Commerce.
McCourt School Introduces First Cohort of Tech and Public Policy Visiting Fellows
Kathryn Schweikert/The Hoya
Georgetown Chimes Dedicate 50th Cherry Tree Massacre to Lost Chimes Members
Global Trade Keynote: Sen. Chris Coons Talks Regulations, Sustainability
Global Trade Keynote: Sen. Chris Coons Talks Regulations, Sustainability
More in News
A Washington, D.C. man shot three police officers while resisting arrest on animal cruelty grounds in a standoff lasting approximately 13 hours Feb. 14.
DC Police Standoff Sees Three Officers Shot, 31 Dogs Rescued
Haan Jun Lee/The Hoya | Georgetown Students Against Starbucks (GSAS) hosted union workers at a Feb. 22 panel followed by a rally in Red Square to call on Georgetown University to end its contract with Aramark, the university’s primary food service provider which has a license agreement with Starbucks, which has received nationwide criticism for union busting.
Georgetown Students Against Starbucks Hosts Union Workers, Holds Rally to Remove Starbucks from Campus
@ashleyhayek/X | The Georgetown Heckler has faced criticism after members drew butts on their foreheads in Red Square on Feb. 14, in celebration of what they called “Ass Wednesday.”
Satirical Rendering of Ash Wednesday as ‘Ass Wednesday’ Draws Pushback
Georgetown University / Student interns, faculty members and graduate data fellows will now be able to help analyze the 2024 elections, including the primaries and general election, as part of a collaboration between Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy (MPP) and Decision Desk (DDHQ), an election results reporting website and service.
Decision Desk HQ Selects McCourt School as 2024 Election Hub
Roundtable Discussion Marks Continued Fight for LGBTQ+ Inclusive Housing
Nola Goodwin/The Hoya | Author Orit Avishai, a professor of sociology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Fordham University, discussed her book “Queer Judaism: LGBT Activism and the Remaking of Jewish Orthodoxy in Israel” during a Feb 20 book talk hosted by the Center for Jewish Civilization (CJC).
Author Talks Queerness, Ethnography Within the Jewish Orthodox Community
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *