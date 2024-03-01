Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Inaugural GradGov Gala Gathers Over 1,000 Attendees

By Kate Hwang, Graduate Desk EditorMarch 1, 2024
Inaugural+GradGov+Gala+Gathers+Over+1%2C000+Attendees

Georgetown University Graduate Student Government (GradGov) hosted its inaugural gala at the National Building Museum Feb 24.

Over 1,000 Georgetown graduate students attended the first-ever GradGov gala, which contributes to the fulfillment of the organization’s mission to foster a graduate community. GradGov additionally seeks to widen career opportunities for graduate students, with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

Micaila Curtis (GRD 28), president of GradGov, said that the GradGov gala was a unique night meant to bring together students, especially considering the large international student body within Georgetown’s graduate programs. 

“We wanted students to be able to have this experience coming to graduate school, especially with having such a large number of international students in our programs,” Curtis said.

Curtis said the event provides a unique opportunity for graduate students from different schools and programs to meet whether they attend programs either in-person or hybrid.

“People that are remote or hybrid students also have an opportunity to come in and start building their community with other people and their graduate program, but also from other graduate programs in other schools,” Curtis said. 

Nodi Khudoyberdieva (GRD 24), deputy director of GradGov’s events committee, said that this event would also provide students in smaller programs the opportunity to attend a gala, something that they would not otherwise access.

“The Law School and School of Foreign Service: they do their annual galas, but smaller programs, let’s say the McCourt Public Policy School, the Medical School, School of Continuing Studies, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences — none of these programs and schools have galas, so that’s why this was our unique selling point,” Khudoyberdieva told The Hoya. 

“We started brainstorming, I think early in September and then finalized it in February,” Khudoyberdieva added. “Our gala was a unique opportunity for all program students to get off of their school program affiliation.”

Honorary speaker provost Robert Groves, adjunct professor Sean O’Brien and Georgetown University Alumni Association (GUAA) President-Elect Fitz Lufkin IV (COL 11, GRD 12) delivered the opening remarks, showing alumni support for the graduate students and the graduate student alumni committee.

Courtesy to Jamie Zhang | GradGov, Georgetown’s graduate student committee, inaugurated the GradGov gala for graduate students at the National Building Museum Feb 24, which welcomed over 1000 attendees.

“Provost Groves has done a lot to support the graduate students and GradGov in different initiatives, but also ensuring that we feel supportive,” Curtis said. “For the President-Elect Fitz of GUAA, it was symbolic because we’re also trying to build the graduate student alumni community.” 

Lara Jenko (GRD 28) attended the GradGov gala and said the venue, the National Building Museum, located four blocks from the National Mall, was a highlight of the night.

“It felt European because of the architecture, so that was really nice. It was nice to be there with your friends and have an opportunity to hang out with them outside of the classroom,” Jenko told The Hoya. 

According to Khudoyberdieva, preparation for the gala started in the fall, and GradGov specifically chose the venue to align with Georgetown’s Jesuit values.

“We went to a couple of museums and art galleries September through November. We wanted to ensure that the building resonated with the Georgetown community, who is always striving for excellence,” Khudoyberdieva said.

Curtis added that the National Building’s ability to accommodate 2,000 people was attractive as it had the capacity for a large proportion of the number of graduate students at Georgetown, which is over 13,000.

“We wanted a large venue because we have over 13,000 total graduate students enrolled at Georgetown University and graduates represent over 10,000 of those. We wanted to have a very large venue that we could host many of our students,” Curtis added.

Aakansha Chacko (GRD 24) said that this event was notable as it was the only time all the graduate students could come together in a single space and connect beyond the classroom. 

“There’s no big event that kind of encompasses all of the graduate schools. Some of the individual schools often have their own events, but there’s nothing that everybody is invited to or everyone kind of has an opportunity to go to. So it was nice to get everyone together,” Chacko said.

Curtis said that the gala helps to support a graduate student community, and the committee intends to turn the event into an annual tradition.

“We hope that it’s the first of many so that people have this annual event where they can get people together,” Curtis said. 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Georgetownbiden | Georgetown University student activists, in conjunction with Georgetown University College Democrats, announced the launching of Georgetown Students for Biden, which hopes to campaign for President Bidens reelection bid and create professional development opportunities for students.
Georgetown Students for Biden Works to Increase Youth Turnout, Provide Campaign Opportunities
The McDonough School of Business’ (MSB) Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy hosted its second annual stock pitch competition on Feb. 23, which was won by the team pitching a stock buy of cybersecurity company Fortinet.
Fortinet Team Wins Annual Stock Pitch Competition
Two experts discussed political and social conflict in Yemen since the Arab Spring and the current state of the country in a Feb. 22 discussion.
Experts Discuss Conflict in Post-Arab Spring Yemen
Mexican professor and political scientist Denise Dresser discussed Mexico’s upcoming 2024 presidential election in an event hosted by the Georgetown Americas Institute (GAI) on Feb. 22.
Discussion: What’s at Stake in Mexico’s 2024 Elections
Georgetown University | Georgetown University College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) announced the creation of the First Fellows program for first-generation limited-income students to provide students mentorship and academic support through a $2.8 million graduate donation on Feb. 26.
College to Launch First-Generation Student Fellowship With $2.8 Million Gift
Courtesy of GUSA | The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) executive and four first-year senators spoke to students about the Jaden Cobb (CAS ’25)-Sanaa Mehta (SFS ’25) administration’s goals and recent actions and responded to an audience of primarily first-year students’ concerns regarding campus issues, including housing, infrastructure, and winter break, at a Feb 28. town hall.
GUSA Executive Holds First Town Hall, Addresses First-Year Students’ Concerns
More in grad
SFS Graduate Students Rank First in Presidential Management Fellows Program
Maddie Fouberg/The Hoya | The Middle East Studies Association of North America’s (MESA) new relocation to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service’s (SFS) Center for Contemporary Arab Studies (CCAS) expands Middle East studies at Georgetown through increased interaction with field experts.
Premier Middle East Studies Nonprofit Relocates Headquarters to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service
Nursing Professor Named Fulbright Egypt Specialist
Capstone MBA Course Propels MSB to Top Business School Rankings
Capstone MBA Course Propels MSB to Top Business School Rankings
Lauren Doherty/The Hoya | The Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy (MPP) announced the 2024 inaugural class of visiting fellows in their Tech and Public Policy (TPP) program last January, featuring an AI expert in the Department of Commerce.
McCourt School Introduces First Cohort of Tech and Public Policy Visiting Fellows
Kathryn Schweikert/The Hoya
Georgetown Chimes Dedicate 50th Cherry Tree Massacre to Lost Chimes Members
More in News
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate passed six resolutions at its Feb. 25 meeting, including resolutions urging the university to join the Questbridge program, which supports first-generation and low-income (FGLI) students’ college applications, and recommending longer winter breaks in future years.
GUSA Passes Resolution Urging University to Join Questbridge
Courtesy of Uliana Leshchuk | Georgetown students attended a rally for Ukraine at the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 24, exactly two years after the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to call for continued American and international support.
Students, City Rally for Second Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy | Karl Rove, a a senior adviser and deputy chief of staff for President George W. Bush, discussed the role and change of the Republican Party for the upcoming election on Feb. 28 as part of a series titled “Free Exchange with Michael Strain,” which promotes conversations with differing political points of view.
Former Senior Adviser Discusses the Future of the Republican Party
Sofi Dippel/The Hoya | Several hundred Georgetown students and faculty protested an event held by Campus Ministry Feb. 27 that featured three members of the Israel Defense Force.
Israeli Soldiers Panel Sparks Student, Faculty Protests
Georgetown Community Remembers Matteo Sachman at Memorial Mass
Georgetown Community Remembers Matteo Sachman at Memorial Mass
Harvard University Press | Georgetown English professor and American Studies director Brian Hochman won the international Security Studies Network 2023 book prize for his book “The Listeners: A History of Wiretapping in the United States,” as announced by the English department on Feb. 15.
Professor Wins Surveillance Studies Book Prize
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *