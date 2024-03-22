Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
About
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Annual Jewish Gala Returns to Off-Campus Venue

By Abigail Becker, Special to The HoyaMarch 22, 2024
Courtesy+of+Josephine+Balistreri+%7C+The+Jewish+Student+Association+%28JSA%29+hosted+the+Jewish+Gala+%28JGala%29+March+15+at+the+historic+National+Union+Building.+
Josephine Balistreri
Courtesy of Josephine Balistreri | The Jewish Student Association (JSA) hosted the Jewish Gala (JGala) March 15 at the historic National Union Building.

The Jewish Student Association (JSA) hosted the Jewish Gala (JGala) March 15 at the historic National Union Building. 

This year’s edition of the gala marked the event’s return to its full capacity off campus for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The JGala venue —  the National Union Building — is located in downtown Washington, D.C.’s Penn Quarter and has six stories.

Rabbi Daniel Schaefer, interim director for Jewish Life, said that the students involved in organizing the JGala put their leadership skills into action without much staff assistance.

“This is a chance for our Jewish students to celebrate the Jewish community at Georgetown and have fun together as well as a great leadership opportunity for a lot of our students to plan an event, take on responsibility for planning it, owning it, orchestrating it and putting it together without a lot of staff assistance,” Schaefer said in an interview with The Hoya.

While the JGala was primarily intended for Jewish students, JSA special events and external r elations Director Zach Samuel (SFS ’26) said the event was open to students from all backgrounds. 

“We were sure to be clear in all of our advertising that it was open to all students,” Samuel told The Hoya. “We’re very happy that a lot of Jewish students brought in their friends of different faiths. There was a really good mix of people, which is amazing.”

Samuel said the JGala planning process began in November. The committee selected a gala theme by December and signed contracts with venues and vendors in January.

Although some students enjoyed the convenience of attending an on-campus formal in 2023, when JGala was held in Copley Formal Lounge, Samuel said that students felt the lack of typical excitement offered by an off-campus venue.

“Some of the feedback that we received from last year was that students really enjoyed the convenience of a Copley Lounge formal,” he said. “What they also felt is that if they were getting dressed up and doing all this effort to go to a formal, they thought that it might be complemented by an off-campus, outside venue.”

Courtesy of Josephine Balistreri | The Jewish Student Association (JSA) hosted the Jewish Gala (JGala) March 15 at the historic National Union Building.

The event featured a variety of entertainment for guests, including a photo booth, student DJs, a bar for attendees over the age of 21, refreshments and a chocolate fountain

JGala’s budget came primarily from ticket sales, which began at $20 for 18+ attendees and $35 for 21+ attendees, according to Samuel. Ticket sales exceeded the organizing committee’s goal of 120 tickets as they ultimately sold 135 tickets.

“We would always like to offer JSA events to more people — you know, we’re always trying to reach more Jewish students — and everyone else in the community. But we were overall pretty happy with the turnout,” Samuel said. 

Maddie Metz (CAS ’27), a JGala attendee, said she enjoyed interacting with different community members that she had not spent much time with previously.

“I found out I knew a lot more people than I thought who were involved. So it was nice to see some friends from class and people that I don’t necessarily hang out with outside of activities,” Metz said in an interview with The Hoya. “Seeing them out there definitely made me excited to try and go to a Shabbat and become more involved.”

Deb Silver, associate director for Jewish Life, said that the JGala helped to foster community, allowing students and JSA members to interact beyond the classroom.

“It’s really nice to see JSA offer students a really nice, purely social occasion to be together,” Silver told The Hoya.

Clare Tourtelotte (CAS ’27), said that even though she is not from a Jewish background, she felt the Jewish community at the JGala received her with open arms.

“It was cool to watch the community see each other and find people they’d seen at Shabbat and various other events,” Tourtelotte said in an interview with The Hoya. “I could see the community and even though I’m not a part of it, I thought it was very welcoming.”

To continue the tradition of the JGala, the JSA created Samuel’s current board position, which is responsible for the planning of an annual formal event, last year. 

Samuel said he hopes the gala achieves a lasting place among the organization’s rituals. 

“I hope that if I come back in 20 years there will still be a JSA formal,” Samuel said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Kate Hwang/The Hoya | A recent Georgetown graduate curated a new exhibition in Lauinger Library on renowned Irish poet Paul Muldoon, which is open for viewing from March 1 to May 31.
An Irish Poet’s Landmark in Literature Revealed in New Lau 5 Poetry Exhibition
Mia Abatecola/The Hoya | Writers discussed themes of displacement, disability, war and incarceration and students preformed at the Lannan Literacy Festival, themed The Writer in the World, from March 19 to 21.
Lannan Literary Festival Highlights Experiences of Writers from All Backgrounds
Courtesy of @gumuslimlife | Georgetown University hosted its first lighting ceremony for the celebration of Ramadan on Mar. 13, becoming the first university to host a Ramadan lighting ceremony.
Georgetown Celebrates Ramadan with Lighting Ceremony
Joshua Chilmaid/The Hoya | Real estate investor Ron Kravit (GSB 79) discussed the downturn and future of commercial real estate in the Steers Center for Global Real Estates annual McBride Lecture on March 18.
Annual McBride Lecture Examines Commercial Real Estate Crisis
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | A panel of human rights specialists shared career experiences and human rights progress at an annual human rights summit, centered around the theme of Working Towards Justice: Human Rights in the 21st Century on March 15.
Human Rights Industry Professionals Discuss Career Paths, Progress in Annual Summit
Georgetown University Law Center professors Professor David Cole and Professor Neal Katyal made history as the first two GULC professors to argue opposite sides of a Supreme Court case on Mar. 18 with NRA v. Vullo.
Georgetown Law Professors Argue Before Supreme Court, Debate First Amendment Rights
More in grad
Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment Countersues Student for Defamation
Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment Countersues Student for Defamation
Former Professor Reveals Insight in Overlooked Natural Phenomenon: Tar Seeps
Former Professor Reveals Insight in Overlooked Natural Phenomenon: Tar Seeps
Inaugural GradGov Gala Gathers Over 1,000 Attendees
Inaugural GradGov Gala Gathers Over 1,000 Attendees
SFS Graduate Students Rank First in Presidential Management Fellows Program
Maddie Fouberg/The Hoya | The Middle East Studies Association of North America’s (MESA) new relocation to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service’s (SFS) Center for Contemporary Arab Studies (CCAS) expands Middle East studies at Georgetown through increased interaction with field experts.
Premier Middle East Studies Nonprofit Relocates Headquarters to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service
Nursing Professor Named Fulbright Egypt Specialist
More in News
NPS to Cut Down 158 Cherry Trees in Rehabilitation of Tidal Basin Wall
NPS to Cut Down 158 Cherry Trees in Rehabilitation of Tidal Basin Wall
Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security | The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, an organization that researches and promotes the role of women in preventing conflict and building peace, created the Women, Peace and Security (WPS), the first-ever conflict tracker with a gender-focus launched March 11.
Institute for Women, Peace and Security Creates First Gender-Focused Conflict Tracker
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The Office of Planning and Facilities Management began a site improvement project the week of March 10 to add waterproofing to Harbin Terrace and turn it into a student gathering space, planning to add synthetic turf, painted planters, modular seating, new lighting and shade roofs.
Construction Begins to Add Student Gathering Space on Harbin Terrace
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The Georgetown University community recognized the four winners of the President’s Awards for Distinguished Scholar-Teachers, an award that honors full-time faculty members’ research and role as a professor, announced March 15 and honored March 19 at the Spring Faculty Convocation.
Georgetown President Awards Four Distinguished Professors for Classroom Contributions, Research
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate passed two resolutions at its March 17 meeting, one to ease budget approval, reducing the threshold to a simple majority, and the other to address concerns over appointed GUSA officials holding two positions within the student government at the same time.
GUSA Passes Resolutions to Address Election and Budget Rules
Runners from across the country, including Georgetown University students, packed the streets of Washington, D.C. to run, walk and everything in between at the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K the morning of March 16.
Rock, Roll ‘n’ Run: Hoyas Join Annual Half Marathon, 5K
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *