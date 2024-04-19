Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

One for Georgetown: an Undergraduate Giving Campaign by 1634 Society

By Tristan Perkins, Special to The HoyaApril 19, 2024
Tristan+Perkins+%7C+The+Georgetown+University+1634+Society+hosted+its+annual+One+for+Georgetown+Fundraiser%2C+hoping+to+raise+%241%2C789+in+student+donations.
Tristan Perkins | The Georgetown University 1634 Society hosted its annual One for Georgetown Fundraiser, hoping to raise $1,789 in student donations.

The 1634 Society, a Georgetown University student organization centered on Hoya traditions and student philanthropy, called on students to donate $1 from April 8 to 24 to raise money for student scholarships in its ninth annual One for Georgetown campaign. 

 

One for Georgetown seeks to promote the importance of scholarships on campus by encouraging underclassmen involvement in philanthropy. The campaign asks first-year, sophomore and junior students to make a $1 gift to support undergraduate scholarships and for senior students to donate to the Senior Class Fund, which helps plan events for their class through philanthropy, in exchange for free food from an assortment of vendors.

 

Alyssa Wang (CAS ’25), president of 1634 Society, said she has volunteered at multiple One for Georgetown campaigns and feels that this year’s campaign is the strongest edition yet. 

 

“The most rewarding aspect of being president of the 1634 Society is just the people that I have the privilege of working with every day. It is a lot of utilizing each other’s strengths and coming together with different perspectives to make something good happen,” Wang told The Hoya.

 

Ashley Soria-Cardoza (CAS ’27) donated to One for Georgetown and said that she could feel the impact scholarships have on college students throughout the two-and-a-half-week campaign.

 

“Over the last two weeks, One For Georgetown has made a memorable connection within the student body and a philanthropy of giving. By creating such an accessible and rewarding donation, the student body has had the opportunity to be a part of something larger. Together we have gathered for a collective cause allowing us to feel involved,” Soria-Cardoza told The Hoya.

 

One for Georgetown works to wield the power of synthesized philanthropic efforts as students work to reach a specified donation amount. This year, the challenge gift donor from the Class of 1991 has promised to donate $100,000 to student scholarships if One for Georgetown achieves 1,789 student donors.

 

Wang said direct interaction with the alumni donor has been critical in inspiring her work on the campaign.

 

“As president, it’s also been really rewarding this year to work with our alumni donor for scholarships of our challenge gift of $100,000,” Wang told The Hoya. “We all got to meet him, the alumni donor, and also being able to meet alumni first hand and see face-to-face how proud of us they are to see so many students engaged with philanthropy on campus and being supportive of us even though they already left Georgetown; it’s just been super rewarding.”

 

“One for Georgetown spreads awareness for student scholarships with the reward of free food for two and a half weeks for students who participate,” Wang added.

 

Wang said that as of April 16, One for Georgetown is ahead of their participation goal and hopes to surpass the donor goal of 1,789 generously. The year prior, the 1634 Society reached 1,823 donors by the end of the campaign.

 

Sarah Kidd (CAS ’26), marketing chair of 1634 Society, said the campaign has made a significant impact on her, compelling her to continue to work with the 1634 Society. 

 

“I wasn’t a part of 1634 Society last year, so this was actually my first year and my first semester on the board,” Kidd told The Hoya. “I personally love being in the club because I feel like so many of the clubs at Georgetown are so self-serving, and this is a club that you really get to benefit others, and it is working towards something greater than yourself.”

 

Soria-Cardoza said that she has grown to appreciate and partake in philanthropy throughout the last two weeks thanks to the hard work and dedication of members of the 1634 Society.

 

“Overall I just love how the excitement the Georgetown student body has reciprocated to this idea of donation, which in the end will be received by our very own student body,” Soria-Cardoza said. 

 

“We are here to help each other out and the Georgetown community has shown that together we can be the difference in our community,” she added.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
Courtesy of Georgetown University Board of Regents | Four Georgetown students received the prestigious Goldwater Scholarship in commendation for their research in science and mathematics.
Four Georgetown STEM Students Awarded 2024 Goldwater Scholarship
Madison Fox-Moore/The Hoya | The Georgetown University Bipartisan Coalition hosted its annual first-year debate on April 16.
GU Democrats, Republicans Debate Policy, Pragmatics
@GUPolitics / X | Electoral experts spotlighted the advantages and benefits of ranked choice voting in a discussion titled How to Fix our Broken Politics hosted by Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service (GU Politics) and voting rights organization FairVote on April 17.
Panelists Discuss Ranked-Choice Voting and Polarization With GU Politics
McDonough School of Business | Thomas Cooke (LAW 74, 76, 84), a distinguished McDonough School of Business (MSB) professor for nearly 50 years, died April 8 at age 74.
Thomas Cooke, Beloved MSB Professor, Dies at 74
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | Students voted to pass a referendum that would encourage the university to establish gender-inclusive housing.
Students Endorse Gender-Inclusive Housing in Referendum
Aamir Jamil/The Hoya | Members of the Georgetown University chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a student group that demonstrates support for Palestinian students, organized a die-in protest in Red Square while prospective students and parents visited campus during Georgetown Admissions Ambassador Program (GAAP) Weekend on April 12, commemorating Palestinians killed in a Gazan hospital.
SJP Organizes Die-In Protest to Commemorate Palestinians Killed in Gaza
More in News
Patrick Clapsaddle / The Hoya | A rise in card scamming in DC may put Georgetown community members at risk, as a customer found a card skimmer at the Wisconsin avenue Safeway.
Georgetown Safeway Shopper Stops Card Skimmer Scam
@gujackbulldog/Instagram | A Georgetown University Law Center (GULC) graduate wrote a letter to Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia advocating for the discontinuation of Jack the Bulldog, the university’s live animal mascot, citing safety concerns at athletic events and health concerns specific to his breed.
Graduate Urges University to End Live Mascot Tradition
Nola Goodwin/The Hoya | Journalist Sarah McCammon reflected on her personal religious experience and claimed that a lack of inclusivity and equity is compelling young people to leave the white evangelical Christian church at an April 17 book talk, also deconstructing the origins of evangelical.
Journalist, Ex-Evangelical Profiles Church Exodus
GU, DC Celebrate Cherry Blossom Cultural Diplomacy
GU, DC Celebrate Cherry Blossom Cultural Diplomacy
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Social justice advocates discussed inequities in the education and criminal justice systems in the final installment of the Advancing Racial Justice in the Storm series on April 15.
Social Justice Advocates Talk Racial Justice in Education, Criminal Justice and Politics
Caleigh Keating/The Hoya | Georgetown University Law Center (GULC) professor Andrew Schoenholtz delivered the annual Ellen Catherine Gstalder Memorial Lecture, focusing on the migration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, on April 11.
Gstalder Lecture: Law Professor Talks Southern Border
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *